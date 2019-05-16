Baby with father; mom faces charge

A Little Rock woman who reported her 6-month-old daughter missing Tuesday was arrested after officers learned that the child's father had picked up the baby after the woman reportedly had left her unattended for more than two hours, an arrest report said.

Anita Dawn Byrd, 19, told police that she left her child in her apartment alone for several hours Tuesday and that, when she returned, the child was gone, the report said.

Byrd was arrested on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Wednesday evening.

LR man charged in club shooting

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday, more than a year after police said he participated in a shootout at a nightclub that left one man injured, court documents said.

Little Rock officers arrested Quinton Rice, 33, on Saturday on charges of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree battery, a report said. On April 16, 2018, bouncers at Club 428 at 4276 Asher Ave. said they threw Rice and his brother out of the bar for harassing women, according to an affidavit for Rice's arrest.

One witness said one of the brothers told the bouncers, "If we shoot this [bar] up y'all would be mad," before leaving, according to reports. A few minutes later a silver Honda pulled up, and someone inside began shooting toward the club, court documents said.

Several bouncers said they shot back at the car, and one man was hit in his leg, the affidavit said.

The injured man identified Rice as the shooter, police reported.

Rice was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Man arrested after store items thrown

Officers told a Little Rock man who had broken into a convenience store that he should stop throwing merchandise Tuesday morning, an arrest report said. Instead, the man threw the cash register, police said.

Little Rock police arrested Cortiz Deontia Swanigan, 29, on charges of commercial burglary, criminal mischief and refusal to submit. He was arrested just after midnight Tuesday after officers found him in the Mapco convenience store at 5420 W. 12th St., where he was throwing merchandise, the report said.

After telling him to stop, officers said Swanigan picked up a cash register and threw it across the store.

Swanigan was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 05/16/2019