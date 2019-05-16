North Little Rock police investigate fatal shooting

Police investigate a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon at the Wilmington Apartments in North Little Rock.

Police in North Little Rock are investigating a deadly afternoon shooting Thursday after a gunman killed a person at an apartment building, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Apartment buildings at 617 Donovan Briley Blvd.

North Little Rock police didn't identify the male victim. It wasn't immediately known if officers made any arrests.

The killing marks the city's fourth homicide so far this year.

