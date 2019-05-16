Razorbacks schedule UALR in women's basketball

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team will play the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans during the 2019-20 season, Razorbacks Coach Mike Neighbors confirmed Thursday.

The game will be played at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Neighbors said, but a date hasn’t been finalized.

Neighbors said the game will be played in November or December before conference play begins.

“That’s the plan,” he said.

It will be the first women’s basketball game between Arkansas and UALR since their only other previous meeting in December 1977, a 74-54 win by the Razorbacks in Little Rock.

Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced in August 2018 that the UA was changing its policy of not scheduling in-state schools by adding baseball games against UALR and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

For now Arkansas has agreed to play UALR and UAPB because those schools also are in the UA System, but the Razorbacks have no plans to schedule other in-state schools, Yurachek has said.

Neighbors said he hopes Arkansas and UALR — which has made six NCAA Tournament appearances and played in the WNIT five times in the past 12 seasons under Coach Joe Foley — will play on an annual basis.

“That’s a good thing for our state,” Neighbors said. “That’s not a bad thing.

“I’m not worried about somebody saying, ‘Oh, you lost to an in-state school.’ UALR has a good program and Coach Foley has done a hell of a job.

"I respect Coach Foley immensely and what he’s done and how they’ve done it. They’ll beat us from time to time in this series, and we’ll beat them, too."

UALR played in the NCAA Tournament last season and lost to Gonzaga in the first round while Arkansas played in the WNIT and lost to TCU in the quarterfinals.

UALR is the fifth known nonconference opponent for the Razorbacks in 2018-19. Arkansas also has scheduled games at home against New Orleans, Oral Roberts and Belmont, and a game at California in November.