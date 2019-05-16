State Rep. Charles Blake resigns as House minority leader

House Minority Leader Charles Blake, D- Little Rock, said Thursday morning that he is resigning his House seat in order to explore other career opportunities.

Blake first informed the members of the House Democratic Caucus of his decision in an email Thursday morning. About an hour later, while walking into the State Capitol, he confirmed the news to a reporter.

Blake said he had not made a decision regarding a new job, saying "I have a few opportunities."

The email he sent to his House colleagues said that Thursday would be his last day in office.

"Please know, that I do not make this decision lightly, and this is a struggle to even write this email," Blake wrote. "Serving with you all and in this chamber is fulfilling a life long dream. The last 5 years have helped define who I am, my purpose, and my continued service to my state, my city, and my community."

Blake was elected to his first term in the House in 2014. Blake rose to the position of minority leader last June.

