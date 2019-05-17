Arkansas man arrested in connection with thefts from church

A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the theft of $3,000 worth of equipment from a Hot Springs church around Christmas last year.

Lance Adam Davis, 47, of Hot Springs was taken into custody around 11 a.m. on a felony warrant for theft by receiving over $1,000, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Davis remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bond and is set to appear Friday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 23, 2018, a break-in was reported at Hammond Church on Jetson Loop Road in which someone broke a rear window and removed two 15-inch speakers, a mixing board and booster, among other items, with a total value of $3,000.

On Dec. 28, Garland County sheriff's investigators learned the stereo equipment had possibly been taken to a pawn shop. Employees confirmed that stereo equipment had been brought in on Dec. 21 by a two people who arrived in a white sports car.

The man didn't have the power cords for the equipment so the employees declined the sale and helped the couple load the equipment back into the sports car and they left.

The employees identified Davis and the woman with him.

A church member who was shown a video of the attempted sale confirmed that the equipment had come from the church.