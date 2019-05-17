Bogantes and Brooks hired to UA gymnastics staff

United States' Chris Brooks celebrates after performing on the parallel bars during the artistic gymnastics men's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

— University of Arkansas gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber has hired Chris Bogantes and Chris Brooks as the top assistants on her inaugural staff.

Wieber, a member of the Fierce Five USA Olympic team in 2012, became the youngest SEC gymnastics coach last month at age 23.

Bogantes has been an assistant coach at Illinois the last two years, following stops at Utah State, Southeast Missouri State, Texas Women’s, Ball State and LSU.

“Chris Bogantes has the experience and coaching ability that we need to take this program to the next level,” Wieber said in a release.

Brooks, a seven-time All-America gymnast at Oklahoma, was most recently on the Sooner’s men’s staff and served as an assistant for the women’s team at Nebraska prior to that. Brooks was an alternate on the 2012 U.S. Olympic team and served as team captain for the USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero.

“Chris Brooks will be an incredible addition to this coaching staff,” Wieber said.

Wieber and Brooks reported a pre-existing dating relationship to UA officials prior to the hiring of Brooks. Because of the relationship, Brooks will report to sport administrator Chris Pohl, a UA senior administrator, rather than Wieber, per UA policy.