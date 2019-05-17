Firefighting set to start at Northwest Arkansas dump fire

BELLA VISTA -- Firefighting efforts should start Saturday to stamp out a smoldering underground blaze on Trafalgar Road, according to the Property Owners Association.

The association agreed to take over responsibility to pay to extinguish and clean up the site, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality announced May 3. The state will maintain inspection duties and provide oversight, according to a news release.

Firefighters discovered the fire at the closed stump dump July 29.

Site prep work started Thursday, Donnally Davis with Environmental Quality said. Work included establishing exclusion zones marked with construction fencing, connecting to the onsite fire hydrant, running fire hoses, setting and testing fire pumps, setting water pump and hoses to bypass the work zone and installing breathing air bottles on heavy equipment, according to a detailed webpage dedicated to the site that the association set up.

The association plan is to have to the fire extinguished within 30 days, said Tom Judson, the association's chief operating officer.

The 30-day period includes permanent control, abatement and extinction of the fire, Davis said. Sorting and removal of material will overlap in Phase 1 and Phase 2, she said. The association is required to submit its Phase 2 plan to Environmental Quality for review within 60 days after completion of the first phase, Davis said. The next phase would include site remediation.

The first couple of days of firefighting will be experimental with limited operations as workers move into the landfill and begin to expose burning debris and extinguish it, according to information on the association webpage. That initial work will give contractors a good idea of smoke and particulate generation and allow for air monitoring data to provide an idea of how aggressive the fire can be attacked, according to the association webpage.

Burn trenches on site will incinerate organic material, Judson said.

The state started work to stifle the fire before the association took over. The General Assembly appropriated $20 million for the project. Davis said May 3 the state had spent an estimated $750,000, and the association is one of a number of parties the agency will try to get money from.

The fire can be put out for as little as $4 million, Judson has said.

Particulate matter air monitoring showed air quality index readings mostly in the "good" range for testing done April 25 to May 8, according to state Department of Environmental Quality. Testing sites are at Fire Station No. 2 and near Cooper Elementary School. There was one "moderate" reading on April 26 at the fire station.

An air quality index of 0 to 50 is considered "good," according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The federal agency says the air quality index is a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the air quality index value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

Particulate matter monitoring measures the amount of solid and liquid droplets found in the air, such as ash, dust and smoke. The amount provides a snapshot of local air quality and how it might affect health, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.