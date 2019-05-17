Northeast Arkansas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say

A Marked Tree officer was arrested Sunday on a domestic violence charge, according to an incident report.

Officers with the Lake City Police Department said they responded to NEA Baptist Hospital in reference to a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, Marc Taylor, 39, of Lake City. The nurse identified Taylor as an officer with Marked Tree Police Department.

The woman told police that she and Taylor were arguing when he decided to go into a bedroom where they had a dog they were watching for some friends. She stepped in front of the door to keep him from getting in until the dog got out, the incident report states. The woman said Taylor kicked the door in and grabbed her by the wrist, pushing his way through the door. She said at that moment she heard a pop in her hand.

Police said the woman's left wrist was swollen and she said she was in pain.

Lake City officers then contacted the Marked Tree Police Department and told Taylor to return to Lake City.

Taylor complied and told police he was trying to get his things and leave when his girlfriend started blocking the door.

He said he grabbed her fingers, prying them from the door frame and moving her wrist to get into the room. Taylor told police he was just mad at the time of the incident.

Taylor was taken into custody and charged with third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

He was not in custody at the Craighead County jail Thursday.

It was unclear if Taylor was still employed at the Marked Tree Police Department, as attempts to contact Chief Chester Ford were not returned.