Mom's body found; baby, sliced from womb, dying

Family members surround Arnulfo Ochoa, father of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, as he arrives at the Cook County, Ill., medical examiner’s office in Chicago to identify his daughter’s body.

CHICAGO -- A pregnant woman who had gone to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes was strangled and her baby cut from her womb, police and family members said.

The newborn was in grave condition and not expected to survive.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, was charged with murder Thursday. Figueroa apparently wanted to raise another child two years after her adult son died of natural causes, investigators said.

"Words cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are," Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference to announce the murder charges against Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa. The mother's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, was charged with concealment of a homicide.

The charges come three weeks after 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a garbage can in the backyard of Figueroa's home on the city's southwest side, about 4 miles from her own home.

According to police, the young woman drove from her high school to Figueroa's home in response to an offer of free clothes that Figueroa had posted on Facebook. When she arrived, police said, she was strangled and the baby cut from her body.

A few hours later, Figueroa called 911, claiming that her newborn was not breathing. When medics arrived, the child was blue. They tried to resuscitate the infant and transported the boy to a hospital.

Police did not connect Ochoa-Lopez's disappearance and the 911 call about the baby until May 7, when the young woman's friends directed detectives to her social media account, which showed she had communicated with Figueroa in a Facebook group for expectant mothers.

At the same time, Clarisa Figueroa had started a GoFundMe campaign for the funeral of what she said was her dying baby, said Sara Walker, a spokesman for Ochoa-Lopez's family.

Police then conducted DNA tests, which showed that Ochoa-Lopez and her husband, Yiovanni Lopez, were the baby's parents, Walker said.

When police arrived to question Figueroa, her daughter told them that her mother was in the hospital with some kind of leg injury, before adding that she had just delivered a baby, said Brendan Deenihan, deputy chief of detectives.

Police then searched the neighborhood and found Ochoa-Lopez's car a few blocks away. On Tuesday, they returned with a search warrant, finding cleaning supplies as well as evidence of blood in the hallway and in the bathroom. They later found the body in a trash can behind the house and recovered surveillance video that showed Ochoa-Lopez's vehicle driving through the neighborhood on the day they believed she was killed, authorities said.

Information for this article was contributed by Noreen Nasir of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/17/2019