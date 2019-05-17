North Little Rock art gallery to close; owner says Argenta space was 'depleting money from the business'

Greg Thompson is closing his namesake art gallery Greg Thompson Fine Art, which opened 10 years ago at 429 Main St. in North Little Rock's Argenta district.

Friday is the gallery's last day. It closes after the 5-8 p.m. Third Friday Art Walk.

Thompson, who worked as an art broker 15 years prior to opening the second floor gallery, said the decision is based on what he calls "market realities."

"Lots has changed in those 10 years," Thompson says. "Seventy-five percent of our 2018 sales were online. It was 60 percent 2017; every year its grown more and more. We don't need this bricks-and-mortar space."

Thompson says the gallery was "depleting money from the business overall. There's a lot of overhead in an art gallery," he says. The gallery's lease is up this month.

Thompson, who continued his art brokerage business in conjunction with the gallery, will be focused on two new ventures, Greg Thompson Fine Art, Inc., and Fine Art Investments, LLC. Information is available on the website, gregthompsonfineart.com.

"With the proliferation of amazon.com, how we do business as a society is changed with a couple of strokes of the keyboard and credit cards."

Thompson's brokerage clients include Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art; he has brokered sales of works by Pablo Picasso, Georgia O'Keeffe and others to institutions and private collectors.

Thompson says his business did about $1.5 million in sales in 2018.

The gallery's artists roster will remain, he says.

"We will continue to represent the artists we've been representing," Thompson says. Starting in June, the business will begin adding new artists to its roster, he says. Thompson currently offers works by William Dunlap, Robyn Horn, Carroll Cloar, Mark Blaney, Adrian Louis Brewer, Tarrence Corbin, A.J. Smith, Kendall Stallings and Donald Roller Wilson, among others.