North Little Rock police warn of 'suspicious' Prius driver who reportedly approached girl for ride

Police in North Little Rock said Friday they’re investigating a pair of reports about a driver pulling up and talking to children, offering at least one girl a ride, before driving off.

They happened on Sunday afternoon in residential areas when a white male in a dark-colored Toyota Prius approached kids while in the car.

Police described the person's actions as “suspicious” and warned people to call 911 if they see him.

In one report, he reportedly pulled up to a 10-year-old girl in the 1500 block of War Eagle Drive and asked if she wanted a ride. She told the person no, and he left, officials said.

The driver also stopped on Belair, a dead-end street off of Shore Point Road, and began talking to several kids who were playing outside, according to police.

An adult inside one of the homes saw the motorist, who then drove off, authorities said.

Officials said the person never got out of the car, and police are only aware of the two encounters.

Police said the Prius has four red numbers on the passenger side of the car and an unknown logo on the driver’s side door. A witness said the car's interior was also "messy and dirty" and had a stain on the front passenger's seat, according to the police report.

Police have made no arrests, and it's unknown what criminal charges may come until officers find the person. Authorities said they haven't had any similar reports.

“We’re just encouraging everybody that if they see behavior ... to notify police,” said North Little Rock Police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper.

She urged parents to talk to their kids about what to do if approached by a stranger. Her suggestions included their kids never engage with them, walk away from them and find an adult they trust.

“This is just an opportunity to inform the public and lessen the fear,” Cooper said.

Police have increased patrol officers around certain neighborhoods.