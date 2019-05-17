Police: Man shot after meeting to sell iPhone at Little Rock apartment, days after similar robbery

An assailant shot and injured a 23-year-old man Thursday afternoon at a Little Rock apartment building before taking the cellphone that the victim planned to sell, authorities said.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to the Fair Oaks Apartments at 9600 W. 36th St. and found the victim lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the left side of his abdomen, according to the police report.

It happened just days after a similar robbery at the apartments where two people took a 26-year-old's phone at gunpoint during an arranged sale. No one was injured in that case.

The victim, identified as a 23-year-old Little Rock resident, told officers he went to the apartment to sell an iPhone X, the report said. But when the buyer arrived, he reportedly told the man to “come up off the phone” before flashing a gun and then shooting him, authorities said.

Police said the shooter fired twice, and one of the bullets struck the man before the assailant fled on foot.

Medical crews arrived and treated the victim's wound before bringing him to the hospital.

The report didn’t list the extent of his injuries but said he was awake and alert when police came.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.

The suspected shooter is not listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail.

Police spokesman Eric Barnes said detectives were looking into whether the latest robbery and the previous holdup are related.

He encouraged people selling items through online classifieds to meet in public places or in front of police stations.

“More than likely if someone’s going to do something, they’re not going to come to a police station," Barnes said.