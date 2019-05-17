Robber of two banks gets 18 years

A 57-year-old bank robber has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for two September holdups a week apart in downtown Little Rock.

Sentencing papers filed Thursday show Owen Lamar Hogans pleaded guilty to theft and two counts of robbery in exchange for the prison sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza.

The plea agreement was negotiated by deputy prosecutor Sarah Cowen and defense attorney Kent Krause.

Hogans, who was homeless, was arrested with the bank's money on South Gaines Street about two minutes and a half-mile away from the Centennial Bank branch on Broadway. He had walked out of the bank, and police searching the area easily caught up to him. He's been jailed ever since.

Hogans, who has lived in Benton and Forrest City, was charged the next day with an earlier robbery at the Bank OZK on West Capitol Avenue after Kyra Bryson, the clerk who was robbed, identified his picture in a police photographic lineup.

Hogans, who has convictions for hot checks, residential burglary, commercial burglary and theft by receiving in St. Francis and Pulaski counties, was immediately a suspect in the Bank OZK holdup because he matched the description of the Centennial robber and used the same strategy at both banks, police said.

In the Bank OZK robbery, an older man in a blue Walmart vest and matching ball cap passed a note to the teller demanding money. He warned her not to set off any alarms or he'd have to take her hostage, court files show.

The Centennial robber also used a note, demanding $40,000 in $100 and $50 bills from a teller.

The teller got the attention of manager Anthony Nichols by tapping on her drawer and when Nichols asked the man what he needed, the robber again demanded money, warning that he had a gun.

Nichols handed over some $1 bills to the robber but the man demanded more and larger bills. saying he was going to hurt someone. The robber ran out of the bank after Nichols handed over the money.

Police did not say how much Hogans stole during that second holdup.

