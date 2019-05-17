Weekend storms bring threat of heavy winds, severe weather to Arkansas

A storm system moving into Arkansas this weekend will bring a chance for severe thunderstorms, and a large part of the state is under an increased risk for strong winds, large hail and heavy rain, weather officials said on Friday.

The National Weather Service said storms will likely begin late Saturday afternoon as they move east through the state into Sunday morning.

“Any severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, as well as quarter-sized hail (or larger)," the weather service said in a statement. "A few tornadoes will be possible as well."

The agency said its main concern is heavy winds and hail.

Much of the western half of the state is under an “enhanced” risk for these types of weather events. Little Rock and the central part of the state is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall, especially in southwestern Arkansas, will bring the potential for flash flooding, forecasters said. That area could see more than two inches of rain, they said.

Weather officials said they expect the storms to taper off as they move out of the state Sunday morning.

Forecasters are also tracking another system that could bring more strong storms and heavy rain on Tuesday, the briefing said.