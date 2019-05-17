Young boy killed in apparent accidental shooting in Little Rock, police say

A young boy has died after being shot early Friday afternoon at an apartment in Little Rock, authorities said.

The shooting, which happened about 12:15 p.m. at a complex in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive west of John Barrow Road, appears to be an accident, police said at the scene.

The boy was described as being between 4 and 6 years old.

Further circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately known. Police said they were continuing to investigate.

LaVern Foster, who lives nearby and was on her patio when the shooting happened, said she didn't hear a gunshot but did hear someone scream "a baby's been shot."

