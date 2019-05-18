Boy, 4, drowns in central Arkansas swimming pool, authorities say

A 4-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a swimming pool at a Conway apartment complex on Friday night, authorities said.
The drowning, which occurred at the Salem Park Apartments, 2840 Dave Ward Drive, is believed to be accidental, Conway police said in a statement on Twitter shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities said an investigation into the death is ongoing.
Your Conway Police Department is looking into the drowning death of a 4 year old boy at a swimming pool at Salem Park Apartments. It happened Friday night. At this point it appears to be an accidental drowning. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/swpyz4riNB— Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) May 18, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments