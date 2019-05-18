Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Drivetime Mahatma Listen Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Boy, 4, drowns in central Arkansas swimming pool, authorities say

Today at 9:07 a.m. | Updated May 18, 2019 at 9:44 a.m. 1comment

A 4-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a swimming pool at a Conway apartment complex on Friday night, authorities said.

The drowning, which occurred at the Salem Park Apartments, 2840 Dave Ward Drive, is believed to be accidental, Conway police said in a statement on Twitter shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said an investigation into the death is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • abb
    May 18, 2019 at 11:51 a.m.

    Time for more pool control. Ban the high capacity ones first!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT