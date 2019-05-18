Florida to fight migrant flights

FILE - In this April 2, 2019, file photo, immigrants from Central America seeking asylum board a bus in San Antonio. The Trump administration has alerted two counties in Florida to prepare for an influx of immigrants at the border. The federal government is planning to transport more than 100 immigrants a week to Broward and Palm Beach counties, two predominately Democratic counties in Florida. The administration is providing no funding to house or feed them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida's governor plans to fight any federal plans to fly hundreds of migrants weekly from the Mexican border to south Florida, saying Friday that he'll take his case to President Donald Trump.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made his remarks a day after being caught off guard when Broward and Palm Beach county officials said they had been notified by U.S. Border Patrol that migrants would be sent to the two counties starting in about two weeks.

DeSantis told reporters in Sarasota after a bill signing ceremony that he was unaware of any moves to start flights to Florida until county officials reported it to the media Thursday. He said such flights would amount to "dumping" migrants in Florida.

"I think it will tax our resources, the schools, the health care, law enforcement, state agencies," DeSantis said. "It's gonna ultimately be something I'm going to have to talk to the president about."

DeSantis noted that he recently signed a bill banning sanctuary cities and appeared upset that migrants might be flown to Florida after the pledge to help federal immigration authorities.

"We're going to work with them to help them remove criminal aliens. We're not going to be like some of these other states that are not allowing federal authorities to come into a jail or a courthouse," he said. "We've been very cooperative."

Federal officials said Friday that there are no immediate plans to fly migrants to Florida.

In San Diego, interim Border Patrol sector chief Douglas Harrison said Friday that the agency was flying migrants to his location, but was still considering whether to add flights to the Detroit, Buffalo and Miami sectors. The agency's Miami sector includes all of South Florida.

Harrison said the agency was exploring issues including the availability of airports and the capacity of charitable groups to provide migrants with temporary assistance.

The federal government has run out of space to process the thousands of migrants who have been arriving at the Texas border, forcing it to fly migrants to Border Patrol facilities in other locations for processing. Once processed, they are released and given a court date in a city where they plan to reside, often with family members.

The flights are the latest sign of how the Border Patrol is struggling to keep up with large numbers of Central American families that are reaching the U.S. border with Mexico, especially in Texas. Moving migrants to less crowded places is expected to distribute the workload more evenly.

Flights from Texas' Rio Grande Valley to San Diego began Friday and will continue indefinitely three times a week, with each flight carrying 120 to 135 people, Harrison said.

"We don't have an end date," he told reporters. "This is a contingency operation. We've got to give the people in Rio Grande Valley some relief."

Already, U.S. authorities are moving four buses a day from the Rio Grande Valley to Laredo, Texas, about 100 miles away. There is also a daily flight contracted through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Del Rio, Texas, about 275 miles away.

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley will collect biographical information and do a medical screening before sending migrants to San Diego on flights contracted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Harrison said. Migrants will go from San Diego International Airport to a Border Patrol station, where they will be fingerprinted, interviewed and screened again for medical problems. Processing at the station typically takes hours.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will decide whether to release or detain the families in San Diego.

The flights could further strain the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of religious and civic groups that has provided temporary shelter to asylum-seeking families since large-scale releases began in October. San Diego County has sued the Trump administration to recover costs.

Short flights cost the federal government about $6,000 each, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear how much longer flights cost.

1,000 PER MONTH

In South Florida, as arrests at the border continue to increase, officials said they have been told to expect the arrival twice a week of 135 asylum seekers, rerouted from the El Paso area. That is equivalent to about 1,000 people per month, divided between the two counties.

Law enforcement briefed on the plans said the arrivals were set to begin within the next two weeks and that no end date had been set. They said they still hoped federal authorities would reverse course.

If migrants arrive by flights to Broward and Palm Beach, some may ultimately intend to go to cities outside of South Florida or even out of state. In any case, South Florida authorities said they were bracing for a potential influx.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference Thursday that he had been informed of the plans earlier this week by a Border Patrol chief based in Miami. Bradshaw said the migrants were characterized to him as "family units."

Having conveyed his concerns to members of Florida's congressional delegation, the law enforcement officer said he had a call in to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to raise objections to what he knew of the approach.

"No accommodations for shelter or a place to live," Bradshaw said. "Just no real plan on what's going to happen to these 500 people every month that's going to come to Palm Beach County and be released into our community."

The sheriff said he was worried about the criminal backgrounds of the migrants, as well as about the ability of public and charitable institutions to cope with the new arrivals. "We think it's a danger to this community," he said.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen, a Democrat and a practicing attorney, framed the issue differently, warning of a "humanitarian crisis."

"We will do everything possible to help these people," he said in a news release. "If the President will not provide us with financial assistance to house and feed these people, he will be creating a homeless encampment."

Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard, a Haitian-born Democrat, said he wants a "better plan from our federal government."

"We are not a border state," he added.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a letter on Thursday to Kevin McAleenan, the acting Homeland Security secretary, asking him to respond to nine questions "prior to authorizing or scheduling" any movements of migrants into the two counties. The questions addressed the rationale for the movements, as well as their scope. The lawmaker asked whether federal authorities had coordinated with local officials to ready the communities for new arrivals.

Democrats in Congress representing the two counties, including Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, also said they had asked the administration to clarify its plans.

Information for this article was contributed by Brendan Farrington, Ellis Rua, Elliot Spagat, Colleen Long and Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press; and by Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post.

