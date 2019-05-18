Tornado watch issued for Northwest Arkansas; forecasters predict enhanced risk of severe weather over most of state

Much of the state is at an enhanced risk for severe weather on Saturday, according to this National Weather Service graphic. - Photo by National Weather Service

UPDATE:

A tornado watch has been issued for Northwest Arkansas until 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Impacted counties include Benton, Washington, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Franklin. According to the weather service, parts of Oklahoma and Texas are under a tornado watch as well.

EARLER:

Strong thunderstorms are expected to move through Arkansas beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through early Sunday, with the southwest half of the state at the greatest risk for damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes, forecasters said.

All but the easternmost portions of the state are under an enhanced risk of experiencing severe weather, a briefing by the National Weather Service states. Those areas not under an enhanced risk still face a slight risk of severe weather, however, the weather service said.

The most significant threat from this system comes from damaging winds, forecasters predicted. However, much of Arkansas is also at a moderate risk for experiencing large hail and tornadoes.

This National Weather Service graphic shows the predicted timing of storms as they make their way eastward across the state on Saturday afternoon.

If tornadoes develop, the weather service said, they could be strong.

The storms are expected to enter the state from the west at about 3 p.m., continuing east over the course of the afternoon and into the evening.

Rainfall totals are expected to be between 1 to 2 inches for much of Arkansas, according to the weather service. Pockets of the state, most notably in the southeast, could see up to 3 inches of rain. This could result in localized flash flooding.

Check back for further updates.