Governor commits $5M to Arts Center

Gov. Asa Hutchinson committed $5 million from the state's rainy-day fund toward the Arkansas Arts Center's $128 million makeover, his spokesman said Friday.

Arts Center officials said Wednesday that they have secured $118 million toward the museum's renovation and expansion, which has been planned for years with the work on track to begin by October. Fundraisers have begun asking the public to help pay the additional $10 million.

The "State of Arkansas" was recognized Wednesday among donors that had given at least $1 million toward the public-private project, but the specific amount and type of funding was not immediately disclosed.

Hutchinson's pledge is spread over five years and will be paid in full before the term-limited governor leaves office in 2022, spokesman J.R. Davis said Friday.

The first payment was made to the nonprofit Arkansas Arts Center Foundation in November through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Davis said.

"It's all about the quality of life in Arkansas, and quality of life translates into economic development," Davis said. "We want people to move into Arkansas, to live here in Arkansas, and obviously the arts are a big part of that. This just follows the model that the governor has focused on throughout his administration."

Davis cited the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado and the proposed United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith as other cultural projects funded in part from the rainy-day account.

State law allows the governor to distribute money from the surplus-funded emergency account to economic development projects. The account had $25.4 million as of Tuesday, Davis said.

Included in the $118 million raised for the center's remake is $31.2 million in revenue generated through Little Rock's sale of hotel tax-backed bonds last year. Voters approved the bond sale in 2016.

Little Rock owns the Arts Center building and has committed $700,000 a year to maintaining it. The city's Board of Directors appoints the museum's trustees.

The nonprofit Arkansas Arts Center Foundation owns the museum's art collection and controls an endowment from which it issues grants to the museum to cover a portion of the operating costs.

The foundation has been working to solicit private donations to pay most of the overhaul's cost. Private dollars are on track to cover roughly 72% of the project's total cost, according to numbers officials have provided.

Fundraisers have now shifted from a yearslong "silent" phase targeting the wealthiest potential donors to collecting the $10 million balance from the general public.

Harriet and Warren Stephens, who co-led the silent fundraising phase, announced the tally Wednesday evening during a presentation at the Arts Center. It was the first disclosure of the campaign's goal and the amount raised to date.

Warren Stephens is chairman and chief executive of the Little Rock investment firm Stephens Inc.

Officials have enough money to start the project on time, said Merritt Dyke, president of the Arts Center's board of trustees. There's no hard deadline to raise the remainder, he said.

"We'd like to wrap it up sooner rather than later," said Dyke, who along with Terri Erwin of Little Rock is leading the public fundraising effort. "But as Warren and Harriet [Stephens] said [Wednesday], we have a substantial amount of money raised. ... We want to raise it as quickly as we can, but these things take time."

Aside from construction costs, the $128 million budget includes "soft" expenses such as the architectural contract, money to lease an interim site for the museum's headquarters and money to grow the Arts Center Foundation's endowment to keep pace with higher operating costs.

Project renderings presented by architect Jeanne Gang show a dramatically new look for the downtown Little Rock museum. Gang has said the goal is to make the museum more inviting, easier to navigate and better linked with its MacArthur Park surroundings.

Windgate Foundation, an Arkansas nonprofit focused on art and education, was the lead donor with a $35 million pledge.

In exchange, the Arts Center's school will be named Windgate Foundation Museum School, and the school's gallery will be named the Robyn and John Horn Museum School Gallery. Robyn Horn is the foundation's board chairman.

Two existing curatorial positions have also been renamed in connection to the donation: the Windgate Foundation Curator of Contemporary Craft and the Jackye and Curtis Finch Jr. Curator of Drawings.

The foundation, a major benefactor of art in Arkansas, has granted tens of millions of dollars to help fund arts facilities and programs at public universities and community museums throughout the state.

New gallery space will be named the Harriet and Warren Stephens Galleries to honor the couple's contributions. They have not disclosed how much money they donated for the project.

The Arts Center overhaul is on track to begin by early October, and the museum would reopen in early 2022, interim Executive Director Laine Harber has said. During construction, Arts Center staff and the museum school classes will headquarter at 2510 Cantrell Road.

Museum officials in November announced a partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System to display about 150 pieces of artwork from the museum's crafts collection at 15 locations during construction.

Various library branches will also host some of the museum's regular programs, including lunchtime conversations about art; the preschool program Art Start; and Art Together, a partnership with Alzheimer's Arkansas.

Excluding the museum school and theater programs, which will finish their terms at the existing building through the summer, the Arts Center will close June 30.

