Looks aren't everything

The Arkansas Herb Unit created and maintains this Garden of Exploration at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Little Rock.

Just above busy West Markham Street in Little Rock, there's a fragrant and calming oasis that many stressed-out residents don't even know exists. And it has existed for more than 50 years.

It's an oasis of herbs.

Herbs have been gaining in popularity in recent years, but they have always been popular with The Herb Society of America. This organization was started in 1933. Its purpose then and now is to promote, educate and investigate how herbs have been used throughout history and how they can be used today.

The organization has more than 2,100 members who are either at-large members or part of a local unit -- 21 states have units. Arkansas has two, the Arkansas Unit in Little Rock and the Ozark Unit in Mountain View.

The Arkansas Unit was founded in 1966 and meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St. in Little Rock. It has a Facebook page at facebook.com/arkansasherbsociety.

The Ozark Unit formed in 2006. Meetings typically are the first Saturday of the month at the Ozark Folk Center State Park, but the schedule varies. Some meetings feature field trips and others have hands-on activities. The group helps support the Folk Kids' Mountain Garden at the Folk Center, among other projects. For more more information, see facebook.com/groups/HSA.Ozark.

In Little Rock, members maintain several gardens around town, including the Mary Fletcher Worthen Medicinal Garden at the Historic Arkansas Museum, the Mansion Herbary at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion -- and the Garden of Exploration at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Little Rock.

SENSE-SATIONAL

To celebrate the Garden of Exploration and to publicize it, the Arkansas Unit invites everyone to A "Scent-sational" Celebration: 50 Years in the Garden of Exploration from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 8.

The program will be held in the school's Woolly Auditorium at 2600 W. Markham St. Tickets cost $20 and include a lecture by Tina Marie Wilcox on "Processing Fragrance and Flavor From Plants for Your Creative Herbal Home." Wilcox has been head gardener and herbalist at the Ozark Folk Center's Heritage Herb Garden in Mountain View since 1984.

The morning also includes herbal refreshments and a tour of the garden, where volunteers will be on hand to discuss the herbs and their care.

Make reservations by mailing a check to Cynthia Fontcuberta, P.O. Box 1029, Alexander, AR 72002. The deadline to make a reservation is June 1. For more information, email Fontcuberta at cfontcu@mac.com.

The Garden of Exploration was established on the grounds of the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired by Mrs. Betsy Blass in 1964. She got the idea after touring a similar garden in Dallas.

Landscape architect Neil Hamill Park designed the beds and oversaw the installation. Blass realized that long-term maintenance would be needed, so she appealed for help to the Arkansas Unit of the Herb Society of America. Its members took over control of planting and maintenance in 1969, and the garden has been "growing" strong ever since.

The school is a full-service educational facility open to any child in the state who is visually impaired. Only a small percentage are totally sightless or legally blind, but the herb society does try to make the garden accessible to all. In the past, many of the plant identifying labels were printed in Braille as well as English; the society hopes to have that done again.

The garden is a great example of a sensory garden. Herbs provide recognizable aromas and different textures, as well as enticing flavors. The garden is laid out with several beds at various levels around a quiet pond in the center at ground level, all flanked by two circular beds.

There are 10 geometrically shaped raised beds along the garden wall, most of which have themes.

Since the gardens are on the school grounds and are intended to be used by students, the themes needed to be applicable to students as well as attractive and educational. They include the Zoo garden, the Fragrance garden, the Shakespeare garden, the Kitchen garden, Peter Rabbit, Bee and Butterfly garden, Tea garden, Medicinal, and a Bible garden. Many of the plants are labeled.

STURDY SELECTIONS

When choosing herbal plants for the garden, unit members look for hardy perennials that won't need to be replanted, which saves money and time required for maintenance. They are also looking for high color contrast and an interesting mix of textures, scents and flavors.

The majority of the plants are perennial herbs, but there are some annuals and a few other plants thrown in. Herbs can be used for cooking, medicine, herbal teas, oils and vinegars, and almost all are good for bees and butterflies.

The planting site for the herbs is also educational. Mint is a favorite plant of the children, but as gardeners know, it can be an invasive plant. They used a bordered bed to contain the mint, but also provide the scent and taste of the herb.

Children of all ages are delighted by the plants in each theme garden. Animal-theme plants in the zoo garden include lamb's ears, dandelions and cranesbill geraniums. In the Peter Rabbit garden, the herbs all relate to one of Beatrix Potter's stories and include lavender, parsley and thyme.

Other herbs you will find growing in the gardens are rosemary, catmint, bee balm (monarda), savory, marjoram, oregano, chives, sage, chamomile, and Echinacea. Stevia, a natural sweetener, is another favorite of the students. There are some annuals in the garden as well, with a planting of a variety of basils, cilantro, marigolds and lemon grass.

As with any garden, its character changes with each season. Members maintain the garden and replant as needed.

If you would like to join and learn more about herbs, visit herbsociety.org. On this site there is a wealth of information on everything you can imagine about growing and using herbs, as well as how to join.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email

jcarson@arkansasonline.com

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

With its sugary-tasting leaves, stevia is a popular plant in the Garden of Exploration.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

Bright yellow yarrow has aromatic leaves with interesting texture in the Arkansas Herb Unit’s Garden of Exploration at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

The Garden of Exploration at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Little Rock is a pool of fragrance, with theme beds arranged in tiers.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

The Zoo Garden bed contains plants with animals in their names.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

Lamb’s ear and pinks snuggle in the Zoo Garden.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

Sweet basil is one of many edible plants in the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Garden of Exploration.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

Mints clearly like the conditions in the Garden of Exploration.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

Large plant markers help the visually impaired learn about plants in the Garden of Exploration.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

Peter Rabbit would have to hop high to nibble the herbs in his part of Garden of Exploration.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JANET B. CARSON

A very happy rosemary shrub burgeons away in the Garden of Exploration.

HomeStyle on 05/18/2019