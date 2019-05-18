Sections
Little Rock man arrested after 4-year-old dies from gunshot wound, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:57 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Reco Reed - Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office

A Little Rock man faces manslaughter and evidence tampering charges in the fatal Friday shooting of a 4-year-old boy at a west Little Rock apartment complex, police said Saturday.

Police arrested Reco Reed, 27, as a result of investigations into the shooting death of the boy, which occurred at an apartment in 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive at about noon on Friday, according to a news release by Little Rock police.

Investigators determined the boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head, the release states. He was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Initial statements given to authorities regarding the shooting were “inconsistent,” and it appeared evidence from the scene had been removed, police said.

Police officers tape off an area at the Westbridge Apartments in Little Rock after a shooting there Friday.
Two other children, along with the boy’s mother and Reed, who was the mother’s friend, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said Reed was transported to Pulaski County jail, where he remained early Monday afternoon. He faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Comments

  • Skeptic1
    May 18, 2019 at 2:22 p.m.

    One less hoodlum off the street, buy-bye.
  • conservative
    May 18, 2019 at 3:29 p.m.

    Let’s speculate:
    .
    Reco Reed, 27, faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
    .
    Reported arrest details regarding the shooting are “inconsistent,” and it appeared evidence from the scene had been removed.
    .
    Two other children, along with the boy’s mother and Reed, who [allegedly is] the mother’s friend, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting
    .
    Reed is a gang member and drug dealer.
    .
    The child and mother live in a Section-8 HUD subsidized apartment, perhaps allowing Reed to “stay” there.
    .
    Who and where are the father(s) of the three children including deceased child?
    .
    Reed leaves semi automatic handgun (probably stolen) laying around and child picked it up and fatally shoots self.
    .
    . . .or Reed while in a drugged stupor while “playing” with the weapon, “pops a cap” at the child.
    .
    Reed tries to hide evidence, e.g, drugs and weapon, and fabricates a lie for an excuse.
