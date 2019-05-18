Little Rock man arrested after 4-year-old dies from gunshot wound, police say

A Little Rock man faces manslaughter and evidence tampering charges in the fatal Friday shooting of a 4-year-old boy at a west Little Rock apartment complex, police said Saturday.

Police arrested Reco Reed, 27, as a result of investigations into the shooting death of the boy, which occurred at an apartment in 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive at about noon on Friday, according to a news release by Little Rock police.

Investigators determined the boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head, the release states. He was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Initial statements given to authorities regarding the shooting were “inconsistent,” and it appeared evidence from the scene had been removed, police said.

Police officers tape off an area at the Westbridge Apartments in Little Rock after a shooting there Friday.

Two other children, along with the boy’s mother and Reed, who was the mother’s friend, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said Reed was transported to Pulaski County jail, where he remained early Monday afternoon. He faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.