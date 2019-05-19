Inmate accused of '16 guard killing still in State Hospital

TEXARKANA -- An Arkansas prison inmate accused of beating a female correctional officer to death at the Miller County jail in 2016 remains in the state hospital.

Tramell Mackenzie Hunter, 29, is accused of killing Lisa Mauldin with his bare hands in the kitchen of the Miller County jail Dec. 18, 2016. Hunter also is charged with battery of a peace officer on an accusation of causing serious injury to correctional officer Damaris Allen shortly after inflicting the injuries to Mauldin that ended her life.

Video surveillance of the attack shows Hunter and Mauldin speaking in the kitchen before Hunter lunges and knocks her to the floor, according to a probable-cause affidavit. When Allen enters, Hunter's attention turns to Allen, whom he beats with his fist and a county-issued radio.

Hunter was found incompetent because of issues concerning his mental health. Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson ordered Hunter's commitment to the Arkansas State Hospital in October with the goal of restoring him to competency so he can stand trial.

Hunter's name appeared Tuesday on Johnson's docket, but Hunter remains in at the State Hospital in Little Rock. Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Barrett said hospital staff members report Hunter is cooperating and complying with treatment orders.

A letter from State Hospital forensic staff physician Brandon Wall dated Tuesday states that Hunter is "clinically unchanged since admission despite treatment" and promises that a full report on Hunter's mental state will be available by Aug. 23, when the case is scheduled for a hearing before Johnson.

In 2016, Hunter was assigned to the Miller County jail as part of the Arkansas Department of Correction 309 program, which allows certain offenders to serve their sentences in county jails in need of cheap labor.

He was serving a 15-year term assessed to him from Pulaski County at the time of the attacks on Mauldin and Allen. Hunter shot his uncle and his mother then stole his mother's car in 2010.

State Desk on 05/19/2019