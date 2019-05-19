Sections
Son of Arkansas governor arrested on DWI charge

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:14 a.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption William Hutchinson is shown in this May 28, 2018 photo, taken after he was arrested on a separate DWI charge. - Photo by Washington County sheriff's office

ROGERS — The son of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police say William Asa Hutchinson III was arrested Saturday morning in Rogers, about 150 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster says the 43-year-old Hutchinson was arrested following a traffic stop. Foster says he was taken to the Benton County sheriff's office and held there until he was sober.

Hutchinson, a Rogers attorney, was arrested in May 2018 on suspicion of DWI, violation of the implied consent law and speeding. A trial is scheduled in September.

He was also arrested in May 2016 at a music festival in Alabama on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Records indicate he was given a pretrial diversion in that case.

  • cgbp
    May 19, 2019 at 11:25 a.m.

    So sad! I hope he gets the help he needs!
  • RBear
    May 19, 2019 at 12:09 p.m.

    It is evident the governor’s son doesn’t get the fact he has a problem. Time for some tough action.
  • NoUserName
    May 19, 2019 at 12:24 p.m.

    Let's hope the cop didn't put 'daytime' on the ticket. Or whatever the issue Asa III's lawyers claimed on the most recent ticket.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    May 19, 2019 at 12:25 p.m.

    uhm.. so this guys face was on last month.
    so why does the governor allow this favoritism and cronyism?
    what kind of freedom is this?
    its a farcical jape on everyone else.
  • MaxCady
    May 19, 2019 at 1:22 p.m.

    AGAIN?! Me thinks he's got an al-key-hall problem. Daddy issues??
