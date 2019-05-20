6 Razorbacks, but no Campbell, named All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas led the Southeastern Conference with six all-conference selections, but the Razorbacks were shutout on the All-SEC first team that was announced Monday.
The six Arkansas players who were voted to the league's second team were: first baseman Trevor Ezell, shortstop Casey Martin, outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Dominic Fletcher, designated hitter Matt Goodheart and relief pitcher Matt Cronin.
The Razorbacks also led all teams with three All-SEC Freshman Team selections in pitchers Patrick Wicklander and Connor Noland, and outfielder Christian Franklin.
Fletcher and Ezell were named to the league's all-defensive team.
Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell, who is tied for the SEC lead with 10 wins and has 97 strikeouts to 15 walks in 90 innings this season, was left off the all-conference teams. The SEC has a deep group of pitchers this season, including seven who are semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.
Georgia's Emerson Hancock and Mississippi State's Ethan Small on the first team, and Kentucky's Zack Thompson and Missouri's T.J. Sikkema on the second team were this year's starting pitchers who were named All-SEC. Along with Campbell, Texas A&M's John Doxakis and Asa Lacy were Golden Spikes semifinalists who were not named all-conference.
The two All-SEC teams are limited to two starting pitchers and one reliever.
Vanderbilt and Mississippi State tied for the most first-team selections with four apiece. Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida each had one first-team selection.
Vanderbilt and Mississippi State also dominated the individual awards. Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday was player of the year and the Commodores' Tim Corbin won coach of the year. Mississippi State's Small was pitcher of the year and Bulldogs pitcher JT Ginn was named freshman of the year.
2019 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt
Pitcher of the Year: Ethan Small, Mississippi State
Freshman of the Year: JT Ginn, Mississippi State
Coach of the Year: Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee
First-Team All-SEC
C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt
1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
SS: Grae Kessinger, Ole Miss
OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee
DH/UT: Nelson Maldonado, Florida
SP: Ethan Small, Mississippi State
SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia
RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt
Second-Team All-SEC Team
C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss
1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas
2B: LJ Talley, Georgia
3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia
SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU
DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: TJ Sikkema, Missouri
SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky
RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas
Freshman All-SEC Team
JT Ginn, SP, Mississippi State
Kumar Rocker, SP, Vanderbilt
Doug Nikhazy, SP, Ole Miss
Cole Henry, SP, LSU
Cole Wilcox, SP, Georgia
Patrick Wicklander, SP, Arkansas
Connor Noland, SP, Arkansas
Ryan Bliss, 2B, Auburn
Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas
Joseph Menefee, RP, Texas A&M
Kendrick Calilao, 1B, Florida
Brett Kerry, RP, South Carolina
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss
1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas*
1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt*
2B: LJ Talley, Georgia
3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Zach Watson, LSU
P: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee
*-Denotes Tie (Ties are not broken)
