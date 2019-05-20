6 Razorbacks, but no Campbell, named All-SEC

— Arkansas led the Southeastern Conference with six all-conference selections, but the Razorbacks were shutout on the All-SEC first team that was announced Monday.

The six Arkansas players who were voted to the league's second team were: first baseman Trevor Ezell, shortstop Casey Martin, outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Dominic Fletcher, designated hitter Matt Goodheart and relief pitcher Matt Cronin.

The Razorbacks also led all teams with three All-SEC Freshman Team selections in pitchers Patrick Wicklander and Connor Noland, and outfielder Christian Franklin.

Fletcher and Ezell were named to the league's all-defensive team.

Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell, who is tied for the SEC lead with 10 wins and has 97 strikeouts to 15 walks in 90 innings this season, was left off the all-conference teams. The SEC has a deep group of pitchers this season, including seven who are semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

Georgia's Emerson Hancock and Mississippi State's Ethan Small on the first team, and Kentucky's Zack Thompson and Missouri's T.J. Sikkema on the second team were this year's starting pitchers who were named All-SEC. Along with Campbell, Texas A&M's John Doxakis and Asa Lacy were Golden Spikes semifinalists who were not named all-conference.

The two All-SEC teams are limited to two starting pitchers and one reliever.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State tied for the most first-team selections with four apiece. Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida each had one first-team selection.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State also dominated the individual awards. Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday was player of the year and the Commodores' Tim Corbin won coach of the year. Mississippi State's Small was pitcher of the year and Bulldogs pitcher JT Ginn was named freshman of the year.

2019 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

Pitcher of the Year: Ethan Small, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year: JT Ginn, Mississippi State

Coach of the Year: Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee

First-Team All-SEC

C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt

1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Grae Kessinger, Ole Miss

OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

DH/UT: Nelson Maldonado, Florida

SP: Ethan Small, Mississippi State

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second-Team All-SEC Team

C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: TJ Sikkema, Missouri

SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky

RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas

Freshman All-SEC Team

JT Ginn, SP, Mississippi State

Kumar Rocker, SP, Vanderbilt

Doug Nikhazy, SP, Ole Miss

Cole Henry, SP, LSU

Cole Wilcox, SP, Georgia

Patrick Wicklander, SP, Arkansas

Connor Noland, SP, Arkansas

Ryan Bliss, 2B, Auburn

Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas

Joseph Menefee, RP, Texas A&M

Kendrick Calilao, 1B, Florida

Brett Kerry, RP, South Carolina

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas*

1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt*

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

P: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee

*-Denotes Tie (Ties are not broken)