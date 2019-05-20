Arkansas man sentenced to 21 years following sweeping indictment of white supremacist meth ring

An Arkansas man who was one of dozens of people federally charged for their alleged roles in a white supremacist-run methamphetamine operation was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday.

A federal judge sentenced Daniel Adame, 32, of Dardanelle to 262 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in January. Adame shipped guns to another person in exchange for methamphetamines Pope and Yell County, prosecutors alleged in U.S. District Court.

His sentencing comes months after a sweeping indictment charging 54 people suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking operation run by members of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang born out of a county jail in the 1990s.

Officials said their membership has ballooned into the thousands since then, and they have some 225 members currently in state prisons.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland filed charges against 54 people suspected of being involved in the alleged drug ring.

He added 11 people to the indictment in February, accusing them of being heads of the operation and ordering several violent crimes, including attempting to silence witnesses and mutilating a person’s face with a hot knife in the Russellville area.

“Distribution of methamphetamine to anyone, but especially to members of this violent gang that has plagued the River Valley, will result in a lengthy prison term,” Hiland said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute methamphetamine distribution in this as well as other corrupt organizations.”

The charges against Adame and other members of the alleged drug operation followed a 2017 law enforcement seizure of 69 guns and several pounds of drugs in Russellville.

Adame is the first person to be sentenced following the raids and investigation into the group. Several other cases stemming from recent charges are pending in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney's office used a legal mechanism known as RICO to indict people suspected of being involved within the group’s leadership. The legal tool was created in the 1970s to prosecute mafia leaders and other organized criminals by connecting them to crimes they ordered and oversaw.

It carries a maximum life sentence.