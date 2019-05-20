Benton County Marriage Licenses

May 9
Greg Anthony Cabot, 24, and Aiyana Leticia Garcia, 24, both of Bentonville
Jaymes Matthew Carson, 22, Lowell, and Shaina Christine Vargas Da Silva, 23, Rogers
Edward Alexander Christie, 28, Bella Vista, and Sara Elizabeth Leal, 44, Cassville, Mo.
James Dalton Coffin, 25, Siloam Springs, and Bethany LeeAnn Elger, 26, Westville, Okla.
Lon Charles Cross, 65, and Carolyn Montgomery Maricle, 70, both of Bella Vista
David Mark Fryauf, 30, and Frances Elizabeth Wilson, 30, both of Rogers
Lizette Janette Sandoval Arroyo, 33, and Melissa Esther Bustillos Cerna, 32, both of Gentry
Matthew Allen Tetrick, 27, and Elizabeth Pearl Boone, 26, both of Springdale
May 10
Dakota Anthony Wayne Aikens, 24, and Jessica Marie Beaudry, 27, both of Garfield
Michael Lee Bunch, 43, Maysville, and Staci Lynnea Morgan, 47, Big Cabin, Okla.
Christopher Jason Eberhardy, 44, and Brenda Louise Gastelum, 38, both of Rogers
Trenton James Messick, 29, and Stephanie Lynae Williams, 26, both of Rogers
Nicklaus Garland Mooneyhan, 22, Bentonville, and Makenzie Ann McDonald, 22, Batesville
Zachary David Parker, 40, and Jamie Suzanne Ramson, 34, both of Bella Vista
Isaiah Paul Phillips, 23, and Callie Ann Elizabeth Rogers, 22, both of Bentonville
Donny Ray Rodgers Jr., 36, and Christina Renee Salas, 30, both of Bentonville
Javier Torres Jr., 27, and Jabinalyn Joyce Lewis, 26, both of Rogers
Tommy Vang, 28, and Mary Xiong, 30, both of Bentonville
James Robert Weiser, 54, and Bonnie Gail Weiser, 56, both of Rogers
Benjamin Gordon Woods, 42, and Katharine Anne Lasley, 29, both of Mason City, Iowa
May 13
Kevin Micheal Aymond, 24, and Sabrina Alyssa Marie Porter, 24, both of Siloam Springs
David Adam Castagne, 29, and Carine Nehring Bueno Netto, 32, both of Rogers
Jose Cervantes, 28, and Emelia Cervantes-Barriga, 27, both of Euless, Texas
Dillon Joseph DeLeon, 24, and Heather Nicole Hudgins, 35, both of Rogers
Lance Braden Fowble, 42, Coweta, Okla., and Jennifer Christine Ballew, 40, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Steven Tyler Hawkins, 28, and Kirsten Rose Steenbergen, 26, both of Bentonville
David Aaron Meador, 48, Powell, Mo., and Luci Ellen Johnson, 46, Rogers
Charles Spencer Nokes, 25, and Amanda Erin Butler, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Ryan Christopher Rippee, 25, and Courtney Lee Cameron, 23, both of Bentonville
Marshal Allen Stettler, 26, Bentonville, and Madison Brooks Kennedy, 24, Bella Vista
Joel Armando Valdez-Montoya, 34, and Erica Emelinda Echeverria-Melendez, 28, both of Rogers
May 14
Andrew James Brock, 31, and Nicole Shonel Mason, 28, both of Bella Vista
Braden Marc Chaufty, 22, Siloam Springs, and Jayni Elizabeth Mitchael, 21, Gravette
Patrick Dean Gower, 25, Springdale, and Shelbi Kristine Dawson, 26, Fayetteville
Trevor Theodore Hampton, 24, and Allison Shea Jackson, 23, both of Bentonville
Albert Woodrow Traveler Hill, 40, and Michelle Lynn Loucks, 27, both of Bentonville
Kevin Douglas Weakley, 44, and Audrey Marie Lewis, 31, both of Siloam Springs
May 15
Andrew Ryan Cadwell, 30, and Sally Kay Mix, 27, both of Centerton
Nickolas Austin Falco, 23, Athens, Ga., and Sydney Brooke Gramling, 23, Bentonville
Joseph William Gibbens II, 39, Gravette, and Signa Jean Flanary, 38, Bentonville
William Clinton Goodwin, 46, Bethel Heights, and Brittany Angelica Butler, 32, Bella Vista
Francis Michael Hanley, 48, and Jessi Paige Hanley, 36, both of Rogers
Alber Alfredo Herrera Morales, 44, and Ipolita Esmeralda Martinez Palencia, 42, both of Decatur
Cody Lee Johnson, 27, Westville, Okla., and Nancy Lynn Still, 24, Stilwell, Okla.
Logan Riley Jordon, 22, Fayetteville, and Sierra Rain Bicak, 22, Rogers
Manuel De Jesus Lopez Saravia, 21, and Stephany Kimberly Enriquez Morales, 23, both of Bentonville
Garland Tyrone Marion III, 41, and Holly Ann Pledger, 38, both of Siloam Springs
Jonathan David Martin, 20, and Autumn Renee Wright, 19, both of Gentry
Travis Dean Mendez, 23, and Tiffany Renee Wood, 22, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Trent Quiring, 20, and Mercedes Xinxing Lee Thompson, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Eric John Rambadt, 25, and Kendra Lynn Greenhaw, 23, both of Bella Vista
Jordon Eugene Thomas, 27, and Amanda Martin Hagy, 36, both of Rogers
NW News on 05/20/2019
Print Headline: Marriage Licenses
Comments