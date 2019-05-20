Benton County Marriage Licenses

May 9

Greg Anthony Cabot, 24, and Aiyana Leticia Garcia, 24, both of Bentonville

Jaymes Matthew Carson, 22, Lowell, and Shaina Christine Vargas Da Silva, 23, Rogers

Edward Alexander Christie, 28, Bella Vista, and Sara Elizabeth Leal, 44, Cassville, Mo.

James Dalton Coffin, 25, Siloam Springs, and Bethany LeeAnn Elger, 26, Westville, Okla.

Lon Charles Cross, 65, and Carolyn Montgomery Maricle, 70, both of Bella Vista

David Mark Fryauf, 30, and Frances Elizabeth Wilson, 30, both of Rogers

Lizette Janette Sandoval Arroyo, 33, and Melissa Esther Bustillos Cerna, 32, both of Gentry

Matthew Allen Tetrick, 27, and Elizabeth Pearl Boone, 26, both of Springdale

May 10

Dakota Anthony Wayne Aikens, 24, and Jessica Marie Beaudry, 27, both of Garfield

Michael Lee Bunch, 43, Maysville, and Staci Lynnea Morgan, 47, Big Cabin, Okla.

Christopher Jason Eberhardy, 44, and Brenda Louise Gastelum, 38, both of Rogers

Trenton James Messick, 29, and Stephanie Lynae Williams, 26, both of Rogers

Nicklaus Garland Mooneyhan, 22, Bentonville, and Makenzie Ann McDonald, 22, Batesville

Zachary David Parker, 40, and Jamie Suzanne Ramson, 34, both of Bella Vista

Isaiah Paul Phillips, 23, and Callie Ann Elizabeth Rogers, 22, both of Bentonville

Donny Ray Rodgers Jr., 36, and Christina Renee Salas, 30, both of Bentonville

Javier Torres Jr., 27, and Jabinalyn Joyce Lewis, 26, both of Rogers

Tommy Vang, 28, and Mary Xiong, 30, both of Bentonville

James Robert Weiser, 54, and Bonnie Gail Weiser, 56, both of Rogers

Benjamin Gordon Woods, 42, and Katharine Anne Lasley, 29, both of Mason City, Iowa

May 13

Kevin Micheal Aymond, 24, and Sabrina Alyssa Marie Porter, 24, both of Siloam Springs

David Adam Castagne, 29, and Carine Nehring Bueno Netto, 32, both of Rogers

Jose Cervantes, 28, and Emelia Cervantes-Barriga, 27, both of Euless, Texas

Dillon Joseph DeLeon, 24, and Heather Nicole Hudgins, 35, both of Rogers

Lance Braden Fowble, 42, Coweta, Okla., and Jennifer Christine Ballew, 40, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Steven Tyler Hawkins, 28, and Kirsten Rose Steenbergen, 26, both of Bentonville

David Aaron Meador, 48, Powell, Mo., and Luci Ellen Johnson, 46, Rogers

Charles Spencer Nokes, 25, and Amanda Erin Butler, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Ryan Christopher Rippee, 25, and Courtney Lee Cameron, 23, both of Bentonville

Marshal Allen Stettler, 26, Bentonville, and Madison Brooks Kennedy, 24, Bella Vista

Joel Armando Valdez-Montoya, 34, and Erica Emelinda Echeverria-Melendez, 28, both of Rogers

May 14

Andrew James Brock, 31, and Nicole Shonel Mason, 28, both of Bella Vista

Braden Marc Chaufty, 22, Siloam Springs, and Jayni Elizabeth Mitchael, 21, Gravette

Patrick Dean Gower, 25, Springdale, and Shelbi Kristine Dawson, 26, Fayetteville

Trevor Theodore Hampton, 24, and Allison Shea Jackson, 23, both of Bentonville

Albert Woodrow Traveler Hill, 40, and Michelle Lynn Loucks, 27, both of Bentonville

Kevin Douglas Weakley, 44, and Audrey Marie Lewis, 31, both of Siloam Springs

May 15

Andrew Ryan Cadwell, 30, and Sally Kay Mix, 27, both of Centerton

Nickolas Austin Falco, 23, Athens, Ga., and Sydney Brooke Gramling, 23, Bentonville

Joseph William Gibbens II, 39, Gravette, and Signa Jean Flanary, 38, Bentonville

William Clinton Goodwin, 46, Bethel Heights, and Brittany Angelica Butler, 32, Bella Vista

Francis Michael Hanley, 48, and Jessi Paige Hanley, 36, both of Rogers

Alber Alfredo Herrera Morales, 44, and Ipolita Esmeralda Martinez Palencia, 42, both of Decatur

Cody Lee Johnson, 27, Westville, Okla., and Nancy Lynn Still, 24, Stilwell, Okla.

Logan Riley Jordon, 22, Fayetteville, and Sierra Rain Bicak, 22, Rogers

Manuel De Jesus Lopez Saravia, 21, and Stephany Kimberly Enriquez Morales, 23, both of Bentonville

Garland Tyrone Marion III, 41, and Holly Ann Pledger, 38, both of Siloam Springs

Jonathan David Martin, 20, and Autumn Renee Wright, 19, both of Gentry

Travis Dean Mendez, 23, and Tiffany Renee Wood, 22, both of Fayetteville

Ryan Trent Quiring, 20, and Mercedes Xinxing Lee Thompson, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Eric John Rambadt, 25, and Kendra Lynn Greenhaw, 23, both of Bella Vista

Jordon Eugene Thomas, 27, and Amanda Martin Hagy, 36, both of Rogers

NW News on 05/20/2019