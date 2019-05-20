Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

April 18

Brightwater Culinary Kitchen

801 S.E Eighth St, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray bottles were not labeled.

Brightwater Production Kitchen

801 S.E. Eighth St, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer at the three-compartment sink was not at the correct concentration.

Noncritical violations: None

Brightwater Seasonal Kitchen

801 S.E. Eighth St, Bentonville

Critical violations: Foods were not date-marked as needed. Reduced oxygen packaging requires a variance if the item will be consumed; if the process is what is being taught and the food will not be consumed, no variance is required.

Noncritical violations: None

Juice Palm

801 S.E. Eighth St, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not lather with soap for the required 10-15 seconds before rising while washing hands. No sanitizer was being dispensed at the three-compartment sink. The juicer machine and parts need cleaning. A spray bottle of sanitizer was labeled with the wrong sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: The floor under the three-compartment sink and produce sink needs cleaning. Water splashes on to the floor when it drains from the sinks and causes water to go other places then down the drain.

April 19

Bawarchi-Biryani Mart

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee was cutting raw chicken next to a large bunch of cilantro. A bag of onions was stored on the floor next to the food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Several nonfood contact surfaces throughout the kitchen need cleaning.

Theo's

3300 Market St., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Date-marking on foods was inconsistent.

Noncritical violations: The top of an ice bucket was cracked. Shelves and fan guards in the walk-in cooler and vegetable cooler, the floor of the walk-in, the bar area and coolers need cleaning. The wall under the three-compartment sink and dishwasher needs repair.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3315 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: An employee did not lather with soap long enough before rinsing hands.

Noncritical violations: Food workers were not using effective hair restraints. The back of the smoothie cooler needs cleaning; the pan used to store the ice scoop needs cleaning.

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: There was a spoon and food debris in the handwashing sink. Cheese dip was at 52 degrees in a slow cooker.

Noncritical violations: None

Cold Stone Creamery

3301 Market St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The exterior of storage tubs need cleaning. Tiles need to be replaced near the freezer door, repeat violation.

Maria's

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: The sanitizer in the wet wiping bucket was not at the correct concentration, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: None

Pandiyas

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Suite 5, Bentonville

Critical violations: There was food debris in a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Bags of rice and vegetables were stored on the floor. Employees were not wearing hair restraints.

April 22

Gentry Youth Organization Concessions

340 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: A food worker did not wash hands before putting on gloves.

Noncritical violations: None

James Butts Baseball Complex

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: The handwashing sink was not accessible.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Critical violations: Queso on the line was not at 135 degrees or higher. Beans were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding; a cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below. Foods were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: A food storage drawer needs repair. The beer cooler needs cleaning. A tile in the kitchen area needs to be repaired, repeat violation.

McDonald's

503 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Complaint inspection.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A manager was not wearing a hair restraint while preparing food.

Phillips Park Concessions

3108 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Area beneath the register needs repair.

Chick-fil-A

4001 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted permit was expired.

April 23

Dairy Queen

1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One freezer needs repair.

E-Z Mart

900 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Cheese was at 42.3 degrees in cold holding. There was no times kept on foods in hot holding; foods in hot holding must be used within four hours or destroyed.

Noncritical violations: The sanitizer for wet wiping cloths was not at the correct concentration.

Ozark Adventist Academy

20997 Dawn Hill East, Gentry

Critical violations: A few foods in cold holding were held past their discard date; cottage cheese was not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: The rubber feet on the slicer need to be replaced. There is a condensation leak in the walk-in freezer; ice has built up around the freezer door.

Rhythm and Q

1721 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Shredded cheese was at 50 degrees in cold holding. Wiping cloths were not being stored in sanitizer between uses.

Noncritical violations: None

April 24

Harps

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A pallet was obstructing the handwashing sink in the produce section. A walk-in freezer has a condensation leak and excessive ice/frost buildup on the floor and ceiling, ongoing issue.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between tasks. There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the deli. Chicken in the grab and go case was at 111 degrees. Some foods in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below. Sliced meat in the sandwich prep cooler was not date-marked. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled; another spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled correctly.

Noncritical violations: Employees were wearing jewelry on their hands; except for a plain band such as a wedding ring, employees are not allowed to wearing jewelry on their arms or hands while preparing food.

Kum & Go

816 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available for quaternary ammonia.

Panaderia Vega

115 N. Dixieland St., Suite 25, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is no caulk between the walls and the sinks in the kitchen.

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A half gallon of milk and a round cake were stored in the ice machine; after being used as a medium to cool the exterior surfaces of food, the ice may not be used as food.

Workman's Travel Center

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Prepackaged desserts were not labeled with ingredients listed in order by weight.

Workman's Travel Center

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: An employee handled raw eggs and did not wash hands before moving on to prep other foods.

Noncritical violations: An employee restroom door was not self-closing.

April 25

Starbucks

2605 S.W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint while preparing drinks.

Sonic

2502 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink. Items in a prep cooler were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville

Critical violations: Working containers of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Fans in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.

Gusano's

2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Sanitizer in a spray bottle was not at the correct concentration. Spray bottles were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: A cup was being used as a scoop in a container of flour, repeat violation. Tape was being used to repair handles and seals on a prep table.

Fast Lane Entertainment

1117 N. Dixieland Road, Lowell

Critical violations: Pre-cooked beef and chicken were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding. A cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Water was pooling in the beer keg cooler.

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Cheese dip was at 98 degrees in a slow cooker.

Noncritical violations: None

The following Benton County restaurants had no violations this reporting period:

April 18 -- Brightwater NWACC Bakeshop, 801 S.E. Eighth St, Bentonville; Decatur Northside Elementary School, 9083 Mount Olive Road, Decatur; Decatur School, 1498 Stadium Ave, Decatur; Greer Lingle Middle School, 901 N. 13th St., Rogers; Kinyon Sports Park, 1698 Gamble Road, Centerton; Oakdale Middle School, 511 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers; TNT Express, 1196 S. Arkansas 59, Decatur, Follow-up inspection; Wellness Secrets, 891 E. Roller Ave., Decatur.

April 19 -- Subway, 200 Bloomington St., Suite A, Lowell, follow-up inspection; The Back Porch, 208 N.E. Third St., Bentonville; Johnson Hickory Creek Diner, 12737 Hickory Creek Road, Lowell; Westside Elementary School, 2200 W. Oak St., Rogers.

April 22 -- Concordia Retirement Community, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista; Duffer's Cafe, 638 W. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista; Jimmy John's, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville; Lenny's Sub Shop, 800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 18, Bentonville; Memorial Park Concession Stand, 117 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Ozark Mountain Bagel Company, 3600 Guess Who Blvd., Suite 14, Bentonville; Shiloh Christian School PH Campus, 5413 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers.

April 23 -- Pioneer Pizza, 244 E. Main St., Gentry.

April 24 -- Bright Beginnings, 308 S. Wright St., Siloam Springs; Fresh Donuts, 2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; St. Vincent De Paul Elementary School, 1315 W. Cypress St., Rogers; Taco Bell, 1775 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Workman Travel Center - Deli/Bakery, 898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell.

April 25 --Subway, 2610 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, 1302 Melissa Drive, Suite 112, Bentonville; Scooter's Coffee, 206 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Homewood Suites, 4302 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Country Inn and Suites, 4304 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

NW News on 05/20/2019