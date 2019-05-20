Police Beat

Car search leads to gun, drug arrest

Police arrested a Warren teenager in connection with a stolen car and a semi-automatic pistol and drugs early Sunday, according to a police report.

A Little Rock officer arrested Zadrian Goodwin, 19, at 3 a.m. outside the Marriott on South Shackleford Road after approaching the black Kia she was driving and smelling marijuana. The officer searched the car and found a Draco firearm, a green leafy substance, promethazine and four tramadol pills, according to the report.

Police charged Goodwin with simultaneous possession of a firearm with drugs, two counts of possession of a schedule four drug, possession of marijuana and theft by receiving.

She was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Sunday.

LR man arrested after rape reported

A woman reported that a Little Rock man raped her on Saturday, according to a police report.

Logan Hughes, 27, is charged with rape and possession of methamphetamine. Little Rock officers arrested him at 4:50 p.m. after responding to a disturbance with a weapon, the police report said.

While they were at the residence the woman said Hughes raped her.

Police said the woman received medical treatment. Officers said they searched Hughes and found 4.88 grams of methamphetamine.

He was listed late Sunday on the Pulaski County jail roster. No bail had been set.

Metro on 05/20/2019