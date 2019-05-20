Chance for severe storms to brew, forecasters say; northern part of state at most risk for damaging winds, possible tornadoes

This National Weather Service graphic shows a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for a large portion of western Arkansas through Monday night. - Photo by National Weather Service

Weather officials said they expect a chance of severe storms to start Monday afternoon and last into Tuesday for much of Arkansas, with the northern part of the state at an increased risk for damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service forecasted scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon, with the potential for even more severe storms early Tuesday morning and afternoon.

A small area of Northwest Arkansas that includes areas just west of Fayetteville is at enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday, according to the weather service. The enhanced risk assessment will cover a broad area of northern Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon, the agency said.

Officials on Monday were also still inspecting damage from a bout of weekend storms, in which they confirmed at least five EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, carrying wind speeds up to 110 mph.

The agency said heavy winds and potential for large hail are its main concern for Monday and Tuesday, as well as the possibility for some tornados.

Forecasters said they’re monitoring potential storms brewing in northeast Oklahoma, which are expected move into Northwest Arkansas and other parts of the state Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

“If this happens, additional severe weather could occur with this activity, with damaging winds and a brief tornado or two possible with the strongest storms,” the weather service wrote in a morning briefing.

The Little Rock metro area is under a slight risk for damaging weather Tuesday afternoon and night along with much of Arkansas.

Forecasters still warned of heavy rainfall and potential for causing flash floods.

The weather service said it expects drier and warmer weather will develop later this week.

