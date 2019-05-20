Girl, 8, dies in apparent drowning in Arkansas bayou

Authorities said they recovered the body of an 8-year-old girl Monday morning after she was swept downstream while swimming in a river in Pope County.

The Pope County sheriff’s office said it responded around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday to the Illinois Bayou along Arkansas 164 following reports of a girl being swept downstream.

Rescue crews searched the waters through the early hours of Monday morning, and divers who resumed the search found the girl’s body in the water shortly after 10 a.m., officials said.

A statement by the sheriff's office didn’t say why the girl was in the water after sunset.

"Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time," the statement read.