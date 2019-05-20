Gunman in ski mask robs Little Rock dollar store, police say

Police said a robber wearing black clothes and a ski mask made off with cash after holding up a Little Rock dollar store at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Authorities said the robbery happened around 9:50 p.m., just minutes before the Family Dollar at 5200 W. 65th Str. closed for the night. The robber brandished a handgun and demanded an employee put cash from the registers into a plastic bag, according to the police report. He also ordered the safe be opened, but the employee put in the wrong code and the gunman fled with an unknown amount of money, the report said.

Police said a witness reportedly saw him get into a grey car that took off from the store.

The report didn’t list any injuries.

Witnesses in the report described the robber as as a male with a light build, wearing a black Nike hoodie, camouflage green pants and a black ski mask.

Police said they made no arrests at the time of the report, and they planned to review surveillance footage capturing the holdup.