Man shot, injured at Little Rock apartment, police say

A 29-year-old man was injured after being hit in the leg by gunfire at a Little Rock apartment building, according to a police report released on Monday.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers found the man lying on the ground in front of his apartment unit around 10 p.m. on Friday in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

The victim told officers a person shot at him more than a half-dozen times before one of the bullets struck him in the back of the leg, according to the police report. A witness reported seeing the victim run toward his apartment during the shooting.

Medical crews brought the victim to UAMS Medical Center, but the extent of his injuries wasn't included in the report.

Police made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the shooter.