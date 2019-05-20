Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Arkansas man charged with rape years after alleged assault of child

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:52 p.m. 0comments

A central Arkansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a child after his accuser - who's now an adult - recently reported the alleged abuse happened when he was 12 years old, authorities said.

Searcy police said on Friday that detectives arrested 49-year-old John Ronald Ord after a man told authorities Ord sexually assaulted him when he was a child. Officials didn't say when the alleged attacks happened.

Authorities charged Ord with rape, as well as a several drug- and gun-related felonies stemming from a law enforcement search of his Searcy residence.

The Searcy Police Department said in a statement that the case was under investigation as detectives continue to identify other potential victims.

Ord remained in the White County jail on Monday with bond set at $200,000.

County and state court records didn’t list whether Ord had an attorney to comment on the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT