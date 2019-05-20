Police: Arkansas man charged with rape years after alleged assault of child

A central Arkansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a child after his accuser - who's now an adult - recently reported the alleged abuse happened when he was 12 years old, authorities said.

Searcy police said on Friday that detectives arrested 49-year-old John Ronald Ord after a man told authorities Ord sexually assaulted him when he was a child. Officials didn't say when the alleged attacks happened.

Authorities charged Ord with rape, as well as a several drug- and gun-related felonies stemming from a law enforcement search of his Searcy residence.

The Searcy Police Department said in a statement that the case was under investigation as detectives continue to identify other potential victims.

Ord remained in the White County jail on Monday with bond set at $200,000.

County and state court records didn’t list whether Ord had an attorney to comment on the charges.