Authorities in Northwest Arkansas arrest son of governor on DWI charge

ROGERS — Asa Hutchinson III, a son of the governor, was arrested Saturday, accused of driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to an intoxication test, a spokesman for the Benton County jail said.

The Rogers Police Department made the arrest. Jail records did not indicate a time of the apprehension.

Hutchinson, an attorney in Rogers, has another DWI case under appeal. Arkansas State Police arrested him on May 27 last year after a traffic stop. He had been driving south on Interstate 49 near West Fork, according to the police report. Hutchinson was charged with DWI, speeding and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

He pleaded guilty to that DWI charge in West Fork District Court on Dec. 13. The other two charges, stemming from that incident, were dismissed. Hutchinson’s lawyer, Bill Horton, appealed the case to Washington County Circuit Court. The case is set for a jury trial on Sept. 19.

His latest arrest came five days after the court granted a state-requested delay in the trial from the original date, which was Thursday.

Hutchinson also was arrested on Jan. 24, 2016, after his 2015 Ford F-150 pickup crashed into a guardrail just before 4 a.m. that day on I-49 near Fayetteville. A Fayetteville district judge convicted him of driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving, and refusing to submit to a chemical test. Those charges were dismissed on appeal to Washington County Circuit Court because of differences in state police citations.