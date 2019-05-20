Travs rally by Drillers with six in the ninth

The Arkansas Travelers scored six runs with two out in the ninth inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 8-3 victory on Sunday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla.

Jake Fraley opened the inning with an infield single. After Jordan Cowan lined out to the pitcher, Nick Zammarelli walked. Michael Boyle replaced Marshall Kasowski and threw a wild pitch allowing Zammarelli and Fraley to move into scoring position.

After pinch hitter Dom Thompson-Williams popped out, pinch hitter Evan White was intentionally walked to load the bases. Donnie Walton singled to score Fraley and Zammarelli to put the Travelers ahead 4-3.

Chris Mariscal reached on an error by third baseman Christian Santana to score White to make it 5-3. Kyle Lewis doubled to left to score Walton to make it 6-3. Logan Taylor reached on another fielding error by Santana to score Mariscal to make it 7-3. Frealey singled to score Lewis to make it 8-3, before Parker Curry came on to get Cowan to ground out to end the inning.

Penn Murfree (1-0) pitched the final two innings to earn the victory for the Travelers. Kasowski (2-2) took the loss, allowing 2 runs on 1 hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Taylor led the Travelers by going 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored.

Sports on 05/20/2019