Washington County Marriage Licenses

May 9

Howard Curry Byford II, 46, and Denise Renee Shelby, 42, both of Fayetteville

Justin Timothy Cavanaugh, 34, and Stefanie Faith Anne Boaz, 35, both of Elkins

Kyle Wesley Fulton, 26, and Megan Louella Misner, 26, both of Fayetteville

Casey Lee Garrison III, 47, and Sabrina Marie Smallwood, 40, both of Baytown, Texas

Dustin Dean Gray, 39, and Maria Lucille McCallie, 27, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Matthew Hodge, 30, and Karina Cruz Garcia, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Junior Jakeo, 37, and Kalani Bourn, 34, both of Springdale

Jackson David Sentz, 23, and Mary Louise Bingaman, 23, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Everett Solomon, 22, Fayetteville, and Emily Elizabeth Wilt, 22, Siloam Springs

Michael Lee Weldon, 44, and Christina Grace Womack, 44, and Fayetteville

May 10

David Wayne Bickle, 61, and Silvina Elisabet Martinez, 39, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Ryan Alexander Bowman, 25, Bella Vista, and Holly Mikayla Henry, 21, both of Elkins

Jackson Cole Hedrick, 22, Greenbrier, and Summer Amanda Webers, 22, Mountain Home

Elbine Henry, 28, and Mani Lolin, 34, both of Springdale

Darrell Marles Howard, 60, and Mexhide Howard, 43, both of Springdale

Stacy Jane Morrow, 29, and Kayla Dawn Mahan, 23, both of Elkins

Neigel Lynn Moss, 29, and Brittany Nicole Herd, 24, both of Springdale

Francisco Olivera Alcorta, 32, and Sofia Flores, 35, both of Huntsville

Joseph Virgil Osborne Sr., 47, and Debra Arlean Branson, 33, both of Springdale

Jason William Reed, 49, and Sherry Denise Ritcheson, 40, both of Springdale

Jason Robert Sells, 46, and Susan Marie Powell, 36, both of Elkins

Robert William Shell, 52, Fayetteville, and Shelley Lynn McDaniel, 45, Farmington

Kurt Austin Sikes, 22, and Mackenzie Nicole Katzfey, 24, both of Farmington

Carroll Dewayne Snyder, 39, and Audrey Lee Ferguson, 23, both of Winslow

Ulises Villalobos Pineda, 23, and Reyna Alexandra Berrun, 20, both of Springdale

Anthony Randolph Wilde, 36, and Heather Dawn Stephany, 27, both of Fayetteville

May 13

Eric Dewayne Brimson, 37, and Allycia Dawn Thomas, 33, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Colton Ryan Dorsett, 26, and Genna Cristyn Nunley, 24, both of Fayetteville

Douglas James Fletcher, 53, and Vicki Lynne Fletcher, 52, both of Bentonville

Donald Ray Imes, 63, and Maria Orbelina Cruz-Santos, 52, both of Springdale

Ariyah Malak Israel, 37, and Anita Mary Williams, 33, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Kari Ryan Miller, 23, and Michaela Anne Bass, 24, both of Fayetteville

Jonathon Edward Smith, 35, and Sarah Ann Bilsky, 30 both of Fayetteville

Tanner Cole Southern, 23, and Savannah Lynn Wood, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Bryan Rodriguez Tapia, 22, and Lluvia Arely Mojica, 33, both of Springdale

Daniel Lane Watkins, 26, and Alaina Grace Simmons, 24, both of Fayetteville

Merrick Matthew Wiles, 33, and Brittnee Jai Linker, 31, both of Springdale

May 14

Rene F. Aboytes, 26, and Alexa Torres-Martinez, 25, both of Rogers

Laurel Bailey Ash, 25, and Candise Loren Perez, 29, both of Fayetteville

Juan Antonio Gomez Araujo, 22, and Angelica Iturriaga Navarro, 21, both of Springdale

Daniel Amos Hendrix, 25, and Deanna Lynn Mantooth, 25, both of Fayetteville

Downs McKenzie Jordan, 27, and Courtney Devene Ruiz, 26, both of Fayetteville

Steven Buchanan Kirk, 24, and Whitney Renae Asher, 24, both of Fayetteville

Brent Ryan Klein, 28, and Yasmeen Mohammad-Samir Ebbini, 24, both of East Lansing, Mich.

Andrew John Parsons, 33, and Lacey Jean Dow, 29, both of Elkins

Mark Wendell Pickle II, 18, and Whitney LeeAnn Frederick, 19, both of Springdale

Juan Carlos Ramirez Zecena, 27, and Wendy Nohemi Lopez Rodriguez, 20, both of Springdale

Pedro Alejandro Sibrian Deleon, 24, and Ronald Francisco Paredes Marroquin, 26, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Edward Spinazze, 30, and Ashley Grace Wofford, 24, both of Fayetteville

May 15

Joshua Thomas Burks, 21, and Amber Dawn Alderson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Eriq David Deaver, 22, Fort Smith, and Natalie Anne Caron, 25, Fayetteville

Victor Ibel Doradea, 42, and Elisee Torres Pacheco, 41, both of Springdale

Estefan Kyle Kjellerup, 26, and Daisy Diamond Gypsy Slavens, 20, both of Lincoln

Benjamin Wilson Lane, 21, and Ashley LeAnn Miller, 22, both of Springdale

Michael Alexander Mahler, 25, and Bayli Nichole Helmert-Raben, 25, both of Fayetteville

Blane Michael-Allen Ozbun, 22, and Kara Beth Morris, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Erik Mondragon Rivera, 28, and Cassandra Michelle Vela, 24, b0th of Springdale

Tristan Lee Sweatt, 23, Floral, and Erin Bridget Gately, 22, Shawnee Mission, Kan.

NW News on 05/20/2019