Washington County Marriage Licenses

May 9
Howard Curry Byford II, 46, and Denise Renee Shelby, 42, both of Fayetteville
Justin Timothy Cavanaugh, 34, and Stefanie Faith Anne Boaz, 35, both of Elkins
Kyle Wesley Fulton, 26, and Megan Louella Misner, 26, both of Fayetteville
Casey Lee Garrison III, 47, and Sabrina Marie Smallwood, 40, both of Baytown, Texas
Dustin Dean Gray, 39, and Maria Lucille McCallie, 27, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Matthew Hodge, 30, and Karina Cruz Garcia, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Junior Jakeo, 37, and Kalani Bourn, 34, both of Springdale
Jackson David Sentz, 23, and Mary Louise Bingaman, 23, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Everett Solomon, 22, Fayetteville, and Emily Elizabeth Wilt, 22, Siloam Springs
Michael Lee Weldon, 44, and Christina Grace Womack, 44, and Fayetteville
May 10
David Wayne Bickle, 61, and Silvina Elisabet Martinez, 39, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Ryan Alexander Bowman, 25, Bella Vista, and Holly Mikayla Henry, 21, both of Elkins
Jackson Cole Hedrick, 22, Greenbrier, and Summer Amanda Webers, 22, Mountain Home
Elbine Henry, 28, and Mani Lolin, 34, both of Springdale
Darrell Marles Howard, 60, and Mexhide Howard, 43, both of Springdale
Stacy Jane Morrow, 29, and Kayla Dawn Mahan, 23, both of Elkins
Neigel Lynn Moss, 29, and Brittany Nicole Herd, 24, both of Springdale
Francisco Olivera Alcorta, 32, and Sofia Flores, 35, both of Huntsville
Joseph Virgil Osborne Sr., 47, and Debra Arlean Branson, 33, both of Springdale
Jason William Reed, 49, and Sherry Denise Ritcheson, 40, both of Springdale
Jason Robert Sells, 46, and Susan Marie Powell, 36, both of Elkins
Robert William Shell, 52, Fayetteville, and Shelley Lynn McDaniel, 45, Farmington
Kurt Austin Sikes, 22, and Mackenzie Nicole Katzfey, 24, both of Farmington
Carroll Dewayne Snyder, 39, and Audrey Lee Ferguson, 23, both of Winslow
Ulises Villalobos Pineda, 23, and Reyna Alexandra Berrun, 20, both of Springdale
Anthony Randolph Wilde, 36, and Heather Dawn Stephany, 27, both of Fayetteville
May 13
Eric Dewayne Brimson, 37, and Allycia Dawn Thomas, 33, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Colton Ryan Dorsett, 26, and Genna Cristyn Nunley, 24, both of Fayetteville
Douglas James Fletcher, 53, and Vicki Lynne Fletcher, 52, both of Bentonville
Donald Ray Imes, 63, and Maria Orbelina Cruz-Santos, 52, both of Springdale
Ariyah Malak Israel, 37, and Anita Mary Williams, 33, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Kari Ryan Miller, 23, and Michaela Anne Bass, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jonathon Edward Smith, 35, and Sarah Ann Bilsky, 30 both of Fayetteville
Tanner Cole Southern, 23, and Savannah Lynn Wood, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Bryan Rodriguez Tapia, 22, and Lluvia Arely Mojica, 33, both of Springdale
Daniel Lane Watkins, 26, and Alaina Grace Simmons, 24, both of Fayetteville
Merrick Matthew Wiles, 33, and Brittnee Jai Linker, 31, both of Springdale
May 14
Rene F. Aboytes, 26, and Alexa Torres-Martinez, 25, both of Rogers
Laurel Bailey Ash, 25, and Candise Loren Perez, 29, both of Fayetteville
Juan Antonio Gomez Araujo, 22, and Angelica Iturriaga Navarro, 21, both of Springdale
Daniel Amos Hendrix, 25, and Deanna Lynn Mantooth, 25, both of Fayetteville
Downs McKenzie Jordan, 27, and Courtney Devene Ruiz, 26, both of Fayetteville
Steven Buchanan Kirk, 24, and Whitney Renae Asher, 24, both of Fayetteville
Brent Ryan Klein, 28, and Yasmeen Mohammad-Samir Ebbini, 24, both of East Lansing, Mich.
Andrew John Parsons, 33, and Lacey Jean Dow, 29, both of Elkins
Mark Wendell Pickle II, 18, and Whitney LeeAnn Frederick, 19, both of Springdale
Juan Carlos Ramirez Zecena, 27, and Wendy Nohemi Lopez Rodriguez, 20, both of Springdale
Pedro Alejandro Sibrian Deleon, 24, and Ronald Francisco Paredes Marroquin, 26, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Edward Spinazze, 30, and Ashley Grace Wofford, 24, both of Fayetteville
May 15
Joshua Thomas Burks, 21, and Amber Dawn Alderson, 23, both of Fayetteville
Eriq David Deaver, 22, Fort Smith, and Natalie Anne Caron, 25, Fayetteville
Victor Ibel Doradea, 42, and Elisee Torres Pacheco, 41, both of Springdale
Estefan Kyle Kjellerup, 26, and Daisy Diamond Gypsy Slavens, 20, both of Lincoln
Benjamin Wilson Lane, 21, and Ashley LeAnn Miller, 22, both of Springdale
Michael Alexander Mahler, 25, and Bayli Nichole Helmert-Raben, 25, both of Fayetteville
Blane Michael-Allen Ozbun, 22, and Kara Beth Morris, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Erik Mondragon Rivera, 28, and Cassandra Michelle Vela, 24, b0th of Springdale
Tristan Lee Sweatt, 23, Floral, and Erin Bridget Gately, 22, Shawnee Mission, Kan.
