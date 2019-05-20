Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

April 18

Apple Blossom Brewing Co.

1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The soda fountain nozzle in the bar area needs cleaning and sanitizing.

Noncritical violations: A bakery employee was wearing a bracelet.

Arvest Ballpark

3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Complaint inspection.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The vent hood needs cleaning.

Blu Fin Sushi & Bar

4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Kitchen staff was washing their hands with the spray nozzle, rinsing hands and not drying; employees must wash their hands using established procedures. There were no paper towels available at the handwashing sink; the handwashing sink in the food preparation area was filled with dishes. Noodles were being washed in the two compartment sink with hands were being washed in the sink next to them. An employee made bare hand contact with foods while preparing a tray of food.

Noncritical violations: None

Dimes Meat Market

2106 S. Turner St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employees made bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods while preparing sandwiches. Equipment for cutting deli meat and cheese needs cleaning. Repackaged potato salad was not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: A single-use container was being reused for food storage.

Fairfield Inn & Suites

755 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cantaloupe, watermelon and boiled eggs were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding. The sanitizer in the three-compartment sink was not at the correct concentration.

Noncritical violations: None

Impact Nutrition

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a bracelet.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The dishwasher was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ice machine needs cleaning.

Mojo's Pints & Pie

1200 N. Garland Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection

No violations.

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Working containers of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The screen door needs repair. The sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket was not at the correct concentration.

Patina Food - Arvest Ballpark

3000 S. 56th St., Springdale

No violations.

Pavilion Buffet

3049 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two handwashing sinks had steel scrubbers in them. Sushi on the buffet was at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A container of noodles in cold holding was not covered.

Serranos Mexican Grill & Cantina

1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An ice scoop was stored directly in the ice. Ceiling tiles in the dish area need to be replaced.

Springdale Head Start

800 Airport Road, Springdale

Critical violations: A container of raw eggs was stored above a container of water.

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was not posted.

Star Burgers Haus

1139 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection

No violations.

Taco Bueno

1634 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations.

Tienda El Salvadoreno

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Cookies and bread were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza

1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville

No violations

April 19

JBGB Airstream

3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations.

Pizza Hut

1772 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 2A, Springdale

No violations.

Springdale Early Learning Academy

2920 American St., Springdale

No violations.

Catering Unlimited

1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Beans in cold holding were not date-marked. Spray bottles were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

JBGB

3615 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee failed to wash hands and change gloves between cracking raw shell eggs and handling cooked food.

Noncritical violations: None

Powerhouse Seafood and Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the bar area.

Noncritical violations: Containers of food were stored on the floor of the dry storage area.

Taqueria Guanajuato

812 N. Thompson St., Suite 6, Springdale

Critical violations: A cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

White River Cafe

18231 Habberton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above bottles of water. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Paper for catching flies was located above a food preparation table. Several surfaces of equipment need cleaning. There were utensils in a service sink. The door to the restroom was open. The floor and walls in the food preparation area need cleaning.

April 22

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employees were not washing hands between tasks. Rice was not at 135 degrees or more in hot holding. Cooked potatoes, corn on the cob and raw sausage were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding. Cooked chicken wings and ready-to-eat sauces were not date-marked. Wiping cloths were left on counter tops.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer available to check the temperature of food. Sliced raw sausages were stored in a cardboard box. The interior of a prep table needs cleaning. Areas under and behind equipment need cleaning.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employees were drinking from cups that did not have lids. Packaged, raw sausages were stored above packaged, cooked chicken. Packaged foods for customer self-service were not labeled in accordance to law.

Noncritical violations: Single-use containers were being reused for food storage. Equipment in the meat area and the inside of the ice machine needs cleaning. The trash can in the women's restroom does not have a lid.

Schlotzky's

1919 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The soda fountain needs cleaning.

Shiloh Express

3427 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink. Two spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The soda nozzle needs cleaning; surfaces of shelves in the walk-in cooler need cleaning.

Supermercado Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Cups of diced cantaloupe and cucumber were not at 41 degrees or below. Packages of shrimp seasoning were not labeled in accordance to standards of identity, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Shelves in the meat cutting area need cleaning.

White River Baseball Complex

1820 S. Armstrong Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged pork was thawing at room temperature. There was no thermometer in one refrigerator.

April 23

Abuela's Mexican Kitchen

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the women's restroom.

Noncritical violations: None

Burton's Creamery

3959 N. Steele Blvd., Apt. 102, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two chemical spray bottles were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Cafe Rue Orleans

1150 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Server made bare hand contact with chopped parsley while preparing a plate. A package of opened ham did not have a discard date.

Noncritical violations: Several containers of food were stored on the floor of the walk-in. A mechanical ventilation hood needs repair. A mechanical ventilation hood and filters need cleaning.

Crossover Corner

4315 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bagged ice was not labeled with source information.

Joe's Italian Grill

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the kitchen. A prep cooler was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in the prep cooler. There was no screen on a back door that was propped open at the time of inspection. A bag of onions was stored on the floor of the store room. The pipes under the three-compartment sink were leaking.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: The dishwasher was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Palmas

1084 Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There was no way to dry hands at either handwashing sink; there was no soap at the main handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Meez & Kini

2117 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A container of falafel mix was stored on the floor near the ware washing area.

Mexico Viejo

2131 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: The person in charge was not available at the start of the inspection. Foods in cold holding were not covered.

Noncritical violations: None

Morano's

2179 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

No violations

Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: A cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

April 24

Baum Baseball Stadium

1255 S. Razorback Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink. Hot dogs were at 55 in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Nachos were not covered.

Bucks of Asia

2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Containers of food were not covered. Food contact surfaces need cleaning. Sanitizer was not at the correct concentration in the dishwasher. Foods in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below. A container of rice was not labeled. Flies were observed throughout the restaurant.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in one cold holding unit. A back door is missing a handle and allowing flies to enter the building. Grease and dirt have built up on several nonfood contact surfaces.

Esquina Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A ice scoop was stored in direct contact with ice. The walk-in cooler was leaking water.

Promise Land Food Program

707 Sanders Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: A food employee did not wash hands before washing a tray. Two working containers of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The rubber seal of the door to the walk-in needs repair. The trash can in the women's restroom does not have a lid.

Sonic

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Follow-up inspection

No violations.

Sonora Elementary School

20151 Sonora Road, Springdale

No violations.

Sonora Middle School

17051 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

No violations.

Thep Thai Restaurant

1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A handwashing sink was leaking in the floor. Raw meat was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Shrimp was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. Foods were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Multiple items in cold holding were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Squid was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. One cold holding unit did not have a thermometer. Boxes of chicken were stored on the floor of the walk-in.

April 25

The Bar-B-Q-Place

3542 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of pulled pork was held past its discard date. There were ants in the warewashing area.

Noncritical violations: None

Teeny Tiny Preschool

10 S. Willow Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.

Sassy's B & G

1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two drinking cups in the kitchen did not have lids. A hot holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: A dish washer did not wash hands between handling dirty dishes and clean dishes. There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink; a soap dispenser at one handwashing sink was not working. A hot holding unit was not maintaining proper hot holding temperatures. A bucket of salsa was at room temperature on the servers line; salsa was not at 41 degrees or below in two coolers; one cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below, repeat violation. An open package of hot dogs were not date-marked, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in the servers' refrigerator. There was standing water in the bottom of a prep table and the floor of the dish area, repeat violations.

Golden Dragon

1387 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Employees may not consume food in the food preparation area. A handwashing sink was not working properly; there were no paper towels at another handwashing sink. Breaded foods in the freezer were not protected from possible contamination.

Noncritical violations: Bags of flour and rice were stored on the floor of the dry storage area; the freezer needs to be thawed out. Areas around the back kitchen need cleaning.

Domino's

1810 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is a condensation leak in the walk-in cooler.

Colton's Steakhouse

642 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands before putting on clean gloves. There were no paper towels at any of the handwashing sinks in the kitchen. There was no sanitizer in the dishwasher; the outside surfaces of food containers in a cold holding table need cleaning. Rice was at 119 degrees in hot holding. Cold holding units were not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Containers of food were stored in the floor of walk-in cooler and dry storage areas. The kitchen area needs cleaning.

Chili's

772 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the bar area. Salads in cold holding were not covered in the cold holding tables.

Noncritical violations: None

The following Washington County restaurants hand no violations this reporting period:

Tienda La Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Springdale

No violations.

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

No violations.

Good Dog Cafe

2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

No violations.

