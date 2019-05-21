2nd suspect in shootings under arrest

HOT SPRINGS -- The second of two suspects in a double shooting on Mother's Day that resulted in a man's death was arrested Sunday in Benton.

Tommy Eddie Woodfork III, 18, of Malvern, was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Sandra Lane in Benton on felony warrants for first-degree murder and terroristic act, each punishable by up to life in prison, and first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years.

The charges are related to the May 12 fatal shooting of Donyell King, 23, and the shooting of his father, Donald King, 50, during an altercation outside a residence on Lily Ruth Court.

Kaylen Dantrell Damion Burks, 23, also of Malvern, was arrested shortly before noon Friday in Malvern at the probation office on West Page Street and charged as an accomplice. He faces the same counts as Woodfork, who police believe is the actual shooter.

Woodfork and Burks remained in custody Monday without bail and are set to appear May 28 in Garland County District Court. The probable cause affidavits for both suspects have been sealed, and it is unknown what led to the arrest of the two men.

According to earlier reports, officers responded to the 100 block of Lily Ruth Court at 11:47 p.m. May 12 regarding a shots-fired call and located both victims with gunshot wounds.

The men were transported for treatment at a local hospital, where Donyell King died a short time later.

State Desk on 05/21/2019