Active shooter alert sent to Arkansas Children's Hospital staffers by mistake, official says

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 2:35 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --6/15/2017-- Workers install an Arkansas Children's logo on the side of a building on the hospital complex in Little Rock Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital mistakenly sent out an active shooter alert on Tuesday, but there was never any danger present, a hospital official said.

Shortly before noon, a critical alert about an active shooter was sent to hospital staff through text message and the hospital computer system, hospital spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

“It was sent out by accident,” DeMillo said. “It was a completely and absolute false alarm. The area was never in danger.”

DeMillo said employees were notified it was a false alarm within minutes.

The reason for the alert's activation was unknown, and it wasn't clear if any staff had been evacuated as a result of the false alarm.

