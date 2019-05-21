Sections
Drugmakers ask court to dismiss Arkansas opioid lawsuit

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:59 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — Three drug manufacturers are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that Arkansas' attorney general filed accusing the companies of deceptive marketing that fueled a spike in opioid abuse.

Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Endo Pharmaceuticals responded Monday to the lawsuit that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed last year against the companies over the opioid crisis. The state claims the companies broke laws against deceptive trade practices and the filing of false Medicaid claims.

The lawsuit was the first of two that Rutledge filed against drug companies over the opioid crisis. The Republican last month filed a lawsuit against three drug distributors.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    May 21, 2019 at 5:49 p.m.

    just out of curiosity, those of us who need to be on opiod pain killers for the rest of our lives, where do we go if you shut down the legal pharma companies ?

