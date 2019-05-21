Forecasters predict more Arkansas storms, inspect latest tornado paths

Much of Arkansas faces a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather through Tuesday night. - Photo by National Weather Service

Weather officials said they expect a chance of severe storms for much of Arkansas, with the northern part of the state at an increased risk for damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service forecast the potential for severe storms early this morning and afternoon.

An enhanced risk will cover a broad area of northern Arkansas in the afternoon, the agency said.

Officials on Monday were also still inspecting damage from a bout of weekend storms, in which they confirmed at least five EF1 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, carrying wind speeds up to 110 mph.

This National Weather Service graphic shows the forecasted timing of thunderstorms as they move across Arkansas.

The weather service also confirmed an EF0 tornado near Slovak on Saturday.

The agency said heavy winds and potential for large hail are its main concern for today, as well as the possibility for some tornadoes.

Forecasters said they are monitoring potential storms brewing in northeast Oklahoma, which are expected to move into Northwest Arkansas and other parts of the state early today.

"If this happens, additional severe weather could occur with this activity, with damaging winds and a brief tornado or two possible with the strongest storms," the weather service said.

The Little Rock metropolitan area is under a slight risk for damaging weather during the afternoon and tonight along with much of Arkansas.

Forecasters continue to warn of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods.

The weather service said it expects drier and warmer weather later in the week.

Metro on 05/21/2019