Hurricane Center: Andrea will 'degenerate,' no harm to land

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:46 a.m.

MIAMI — The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was fizzling out Tuesday over the western Atlantic, far from any shore.

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Andrea was about 280 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds dropping to about 35 mph. As of 11 a.m., it was moving northward at 8 mph and turning northeastward.

The Miami-based center said people in Bermuda should monitor the storm's progress.

But it says "Andrea is expected to degenerate into a remnant low" pressure system without posing a hazard to land.

