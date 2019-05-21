Arkansas inmate gets six additional years on assault, firearms charges

A Camden man will serve six additional years in state prison after pleading no contest this month to possession of firearms by a certain person, second-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on family/household member.

Latore Gossett, 39, is currently an inmate at the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff and is serving a term for a separate sentence.

In October of 2017, Camden Police Department officers were dispatched to Riverside Courts in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers reported seeing two subjects - one of them being Gossett - arguing on Pine Street in the middle of Riverside Courts.

The victim was standing on a friend’s porch and Gossett was standing in the road.

The victim had swelling on her forehead as well as swelling and a laceration on the back of her head, court documents state.

According to the victim, she had been dating Gossett off and on, and he stayed with her when she had frequent seizures.

The two began arguing and she gathered Gossett’s possessions and left them in a laundry basket on the front porch.

She informed Gossett he was to leave, and she locked the door.

The victim was at home with her two children, her friend and her friend’s three children when Gossett went back to the residence and broke the window with a handgun, court documents state.

Gossett reportedly yelled, “If you don’t open this door now, I swear to God I’m going to start shooting.”

The victim, all five children and her friend fled to a nearby apartment, but Gossett caught her and began to pistol-whip her, court documents state.

The victim fell to the ground and Gossett started to stomp on her, he then threw her phone, court documents state.

The victim’s friend got involved and told Gossett she had called police.

According to court documents, Gossett is a convicted felon with numerous charges.