Jacksonville/North Pulaski school district tax extension passes

Voters in Tuesday’s annual school election approved the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District’s proposal to extend an existing property tax levy to raise about $60 million for a replacement middle school and as many as three elementary schools.

Complete but unofficial returns were:

FOR 909

AGAINST 806

The district’s 22.4 existing debt-service mills — passed as part of the new school district’s overall 48.3-mill tax rate — generated money for the purchase of schools from the Pulaski County Special School District and for the construction of the new Bobby G. Lester Elementary School in August 2018 and the new Jacksonville High School that will open this August. Lester Elementary replaced the now demolished Arnold Drive and Tolleson elementaries.

The district is planning to build a new middle school and elementary school on Linda Lane. The elementary would replace the existing Pinewood and Dupree elementaries. Replacements for Bayou Meto Elementary and Murrell Taylor Elementary would follow.