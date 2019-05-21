Line of thunderstorms moving into Arkansas bring chance of strong winds, tornados

Much of Arkansas faces a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather through Tuesday night. - Photo by National Weather Service

Weather forecasters said a line of storms moving into Arkansas on Tuesday will bring a chance for strong thunderstorms along with heavy rains and the possibility for damaging winds and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said a system brewing in Oklahoma is expected to cross into Arkansas during the late morning and last overnight. Officials warn that parts of the state are at increased risk of severe weather with powerful winds at the top of its concerns.

Weather officials placed much of northern and central Arkansas at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, including the Little Rock metro area. The risk extends to the northern border and includes Fayetteville and ends just outside of Jonesboro.

This National Weather Service graphic shows the forecasted timing of thunderstorms as they move across Arkansas.

“The main threat with storms today will be damaging winds,” forecasters wrote in a morning briefing. “The other main concern would be isolated tornadoes that could develop quickly along the leading edge of the line of thunderstorms.”

Forecasters counted at least six tornadoes that swirled over Arkansas during a surge of storms this past weekend.

The agency expects drier and warmer weather later in the week.