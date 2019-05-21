Man gets nearly 22 years for meth plot

A Yell County man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy that involved members of a white supremacist gang.

Daniel Adame, 32, of Dardanelle was sentenced to 262 months -- 21 years and 10 months -- to be followed by five years of supervised release, by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller. Adame had pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 to a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

In 2016, local and federal agencies initiated a joint investigation to identify, infiltrate and dismantle drug-trafficking organizations in Russellville, according to U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland. He said agents identified several people who were trafficking methamphetamine in the Pope County area.

The investigation revealed that Adame shipped guns to another suspect in exchange for pound quantities of methamphetamine being shipped to the Russellville area, according to Hiland. Adame would then distribute the methamphetamine to others in Pope and Yell counties, supplying the drug to known members and associates of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang.

"Today's sentence in Operation 'To The Dirt' reflects the significance of this crime," Hiland said in a news release. "Distribution of methamphetamine to anyone, but especially to members of this violent gang that has plagued the River Valley, will result in a lengthy prison term. We will continue to investigate and prosecute methamphetamine distribution in this as well as other corrupt organizations."

Adame was one of 44 people from the Pope County area indicted on Oct. 3, 2017, on gun and drug charges. The case was dubbed "To The Dirt" in reference to the New Aryan Empire's slogan referring to a rule that members must remain in the group until they die.

After Adame pleaded guilty, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment on Feb. 5, 2019, which added 11 defendants to the methamphetamine-distribution conspiracy case, and also added charges accusing some defendants of being involved in violent acts, including attempted murder and kidnapping.

Adame is the first person indicted in the case to be sentenced.

Participating in the investigation were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the FBI, as well as the Pope County sheriff's office and the Russellville Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Liza Brown.

