Officer struck, injured by fleeing vehicle in south Arkansas, police say

A police officer in south Arkansas was injured over the weekend after a suspect in a hit and run ran over part of his body while fleeing, authorities said Monday.

Police received a call shortly before 6:40 a.m. Saturday about a man in a red truck “driving back and forth” near the Riverside Courts housing complex, waving money at the caller and asking her to get in his truck, a news release by the Camden Police Department states.

Two officers searching the area found the red truck, driven by 63-year-old Andrew Garcia, and conducted a traffic stop on Warner Street, near Gibson Road, according to the release.

Police noticed during the traffic stop that the truck had damage on its front-left corner consistent with damage reported in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the city on Friday, officers said. According to authorities, the officers also observed broken glass in the vehicle, and that Garcia had cuts on his face from the glass.

As one officer returned to the patrol vehicle to run a warrant check Garcia reportedly put the vehicle in gear to drive away, the release states. The second officer ordered Garcia to stop and reached inside the truck to remove the man, who reportedly began driving away from the scene with the officer still holding onto the vehicle.

According to the release, the officer was dragged several feet before he let go of the truck. As he did so, Garcia ran over his left arm and leg.

The injured officer was transported to Ouachita County Medical Center for treatment. His condition was unknown as of Monday evening.

Garcia was arrested later at his home and booked into Ouachita County jail shortly after 9 a.m., according to authorities. He faces charges of first-degree battery, leaving the scene and felony fleeing.