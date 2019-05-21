Smith scores four goals to lift Mustangs over Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Blake Smith went out in style Tuesday with the best performance of his high school career.

Smith scored four goals and Central Arkansas Christian defeated Green Forest 4-0 in the Class 3A boys state championship game at Razorback Field.

Smith scored two goals in each half for CAC (15-3), which took 19 shots in the game to 11 for Green Forest (16-2-2).

The championship game was a rematch from 2014, when Green Forest beat CAC 4-1 to win the Class 5A title. The championship is the first for CAC since 2015 and the seventh time the Mustangs have reached the finals since 2004. CAC also won a state title in 2008.

Smith is a three-sport athlete who missed the first five games in football after he broke his foot during preseason. He later hurt his back but he was determined to return to soccer after playing for the first time as a junior.

He scored four goals last year against Bauxite, but that performance was easily surpassed by what he did in Monday's championship game.

"This will be one of the greatest memories I'll ever have in my life," Smith said. "My teammates set me up perfectly today. It's been great playing with these guys and I'm really going to miss them. This was a great way to end my high school career."

Smith got the Mustangs started with a goal less than seven minutes into the match on an assist from Patrick Weeks. Smith scored again on an unassisted goal with 22 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half to give CAC a 2-0 cushion.

CAC dominated play in the first half and took nine shots to only one for Green Forest. The Mustangs were on the march again and Smith scored unassisted from the left side after an initial save from the right by Green Forest goalkeeper Freddy Juarez.

His fourth goal came with 20:37 left to play, and he barely missed a fifth goal when a Green Forest defender kicked the ball away before it crossed the net.

"[Smith] gets in the right places at the right time," Mustangs Coach Andrew Stewart said. "He got some ugly goals but they were so important in the state finals."

Green Forest had opportunities for goals in the second half, but the Tigers were stopped each time by CAC goalkeeper Brandon Bishop. Frankie Morales had the best chance for Green Forest, but Bishop made a diving stop in the final two minutes to secure the shutout victory for CAC.

"Character, character, character," Stewart said of his team. "They have shown so much character this year. I love these boys."

