Little Rock student arrested after alleged threats against ex-girlfriend

Officers arrested a Little Rock student with a gun as he attempted to enter the Little Rock Central High School campus Tuesday after the boy threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

Nancy L. Rousseau, principal of Little Rock Central High School, said in a statement that a student had an argument with her former boyfriend, who is also a student, on the way to school. Rousseau said a gun was involved in the incident.

The girl, 18, went to the 12th Street Substation of the Little Rock Police Department and reported that her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Eron Jawunn Sims, had pointed a gun at her and a friend while they were dropping off a textbook at another student’s house before school, a police report said.

Sims allegedly threatened to kill the girl, who told police she and her friend drove away to get away from him.

Rousseau said the school resource officers at Central High were put on alert, and found Sims attempting to enter the school from a back entrance later Tuesday.

Officers arrested him without incident, Rousseau said.

Sims was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member and was in the Pulaski County jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail roster.

