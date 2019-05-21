UA System proposes tuition, fee increases

Tuition and mandatory fees in the upcoming academic year are proposed to increase by less than $300 for students with a typical course load attending colleges and universities in the University of Arkansas System.

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees will meet beginning Wednesday in Little Rock to review the proposal.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the state’s largest university, proposes a combined tuition-and-fee increase of 2.8%, bringing the cost up to $9,385 from $9,129 for a student enrolled in 30 semester hours of courses over the full year.

The average annual increase for all four-year universities in the UA System is $198, based on a schedule with 30 semester hours of coursework over the year.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.